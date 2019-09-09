Latest: UK Government expected to hand over files on prorogation and no-deal tomorrow

Update: The British government is expected to issue the Brexit documents tomorrow, according to the BBC.

The news station's Laura Kuenssberg tweeted that "Grieve rebels expect No 10 hand over the documents tomorrow".

Meanwhile, Grieve rebels expect No 10 hand over the documents tmrw — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) September 9, 2019

Update: When MPs moved to debate a motion relating to Northern Ireland, they were informed that there was not enough time.

Northern Ireland secretary Julian Smith moved a catch-all motion relating to the North and said the House does not have enough time to debate all the motions which were on the order paper.

Update: Attorney General Geoffrey Cox asked what legal right the Government would have to require its employees to “give up private email accounts and personal mobiles”.

He said if there is no legal right, the humble address may not be enforceable.

Mr Grieve replied: “These are Government employees and in the course of their work it is their duty to observe the Civil Service code and to comply with its requirements including, I would respectfully suggest to my right honourable friend the Attorney General, not using private means of communication to carry out official business.”

Mr Cox added: “It is a blunt instrument and in truth what this humble address requires is careful refinement so that it complies with legal rules.”

The Attorney General said there would be a potential binding effect on the Government, but not on individuals. He said the humble address risked a “trespass on fundamental rights of individuals”.

House of Commons votes 311-302 to force govt to publish documents about what No Deal Brexit would mean for our NHS, jobs and food supplies - and also to reveal details about their shameful decision to shutdown Parliament at this vital time. #DefendOurDemocracy #StopBrexit — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) September 9, 2019

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said the Government must be more open and honest with Parliament about the impact of a no-deal Brexit.

He said: “The basic lack of trust that exists between the House and the executive is eroding day by day and it is extraordinary to shut down Parliament at this time.

“It is blindingly obvious why we are being shut down, to prevent scrutiny, as there can be no scrutiny if we are not sitting.”

Sir Keir called on the Government to provide information regarding the impact of a no-deal Brexit to MPs at the soonest opportunity.

SNP MP Hannah Bardell (Livingston) said: “That is information that should have been given to the people well ahead of the referendum, and now we’re in the position where we’re having kamikaze-like behaviour from individuals who are going to damage the lives of our constituents.”

Tory Rachel Maclean (Redditch) said her constituents were watching Parliament with “astonishment and frustration” seeing a Commons “completely out of touch” with people.

Conservative former environment secretary Owen Paterson said nine named individuals were largely in “junior” posts.

Vote in favour of forcing Government to publish documents about why we’ve been prorogued and the Yellowhammer document on No Brexit impacts has just been won - 311 votes to 302 — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) September 9, 2019

He added: “I just think before this witch hunt atmosphere continues, would members opposite like to consider they are talking about nine relatively junior members assisting the Government.”

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove called the motion a “fishing expedition”.

On Operation Yellowhammer, Mr Gove said: “The Government is absolutely committed to sharing with this House as much as we can.”

Update: The British government has said that it will share "appropriate info with parliament" on prorogation and no-deal Brexit planning communication.

MPs applauding the Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow in the House of Commons today.

However, it has called Dominic Grieve’s motion calling for all written and electronic contact about the issues “disproportionate and unprecedented”.

NEW: Govt response on Grieve’s motion. Govt will share appropriate info with parliament but this “disproportionate and unprecedented”. Considering implications. Govt spokesperson 👇 pic.twitter.com/Tkvl501TAM — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) September 9, 2019

Earlier: MPs demand UK Government publishes key prorogation and no-deal Brexit documents

Boris Johnson’s Government has been told to publish communications connected to prorogation and no-deal Brexit planning after MPs supported an emergency Commons motion.

Former attorney general Dominic Grieve’s demand for all written and electronic contact about the temporary suspension of Parliament and Operation Yellowhammer documents since July 23 to be released was approved by 311 votes to 302, majority nine.

He used the parliamentary device of a humble address to the Queen to ask for the documents to be put before the Commons by ministers by no later than 11pm on Wednesday.

Mr Grieve, now sitting as an independent MP after losing his place in the Tories, said public officials had given him information relating to prorogation that informed him “they believed the handling of this matter smacked of scandal”.

Flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London today.

He told MPs: “That places me in a difficulty because it is simply the information that I’ve been given and I want to make absolutely clear that I’m not in a position any more than I think any member in this House is to be able to ascertain if that information is mistaken or not.

“I can only say that I believe those sources to be reliable and also in my experience it is extraordinarily unusual that I should get such approaches with individuals expressing their disquiet about the handling of this matter and some of the underlying issues to which it could give rise.”

Rough timings ⏲️ Debate now to force publication of yellowhammer & prorogation advice. Vote at/by 7.15pm 7.30pm: Corbyn S024 on Govt complying with the law. Vote? 9pm - NI Motion up to 90 Mins followed by R&R Bill After 10PM - Early GE (90 mins) vote After 1130 Prorogation — Labour Whips (@labourwhips) September 9, 2019

Mr Grieve’s motion asked for all correspondence and communications, whether formal or informal, including WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Facebook messenger, private email accounts, text messages, iMessage and official and personal mobile phones connected to the present Government since July 23 relating to prorogation, to be handed over.

It lists key individuals of Mr Johnson’s Government, including senior adviser Dominic Cummings and director of legislative affairs Nikki da Costa.

The demand came after documents released in a Scottish court showed Mr Johnson appeared to have approved the prorogation on August 15, despite subsequent official denials and the public announcement being made nearly two weeks later, on August 28.