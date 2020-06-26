Suspect shot dead and police officer stabbed in Glasgow incident

Earlier: Suspect shot and police officer stabbed in Glasgow incident

A suspect has been shot dead by police after six people were injured, including an officer, during a major incident at a hotel housing refugees in Glasgow.

Police Scotland said a male suspect was shot by an armed unit and an officer is in a critical but stable condition.

The Scottish Police Federation (SPF) confirmed a male officer had been stabbed and their family has been informed.

All six injured people, including the officer, are being treated in hospital.

Police said there is no danger to the public, with officers in attendance in West George Street in the city centre on Friday afternoon.

Images on social media appeared to show armed police entering a building and a large number of emergency vehicles outside.

The incident appeared to happen at the Park Inn Hotel in West George Street.

Positive Action In Housing said the hotel was housing refugees for the Mears group.

Statement from Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson: "We are continuing to deal with the incident on West George Street #Glasgow and would ask people to avoid the area." — Police Scotland (@policescotland) June 26, 2020

In a statement on Twitter, assistant chief constable Steve Johnson said: “The individual who was shot by armed police has died.

“Six other people are in hospital for treatment to their injuries including a police officer, who is in a critical but stable condition.

“We are continuing to deal with the incident on West George Street #Glasgow and would ask people to avoid the area.

“We would urge the public not to speculate about this incident or share unconfirmed information on social media.”

In an earlier tweet, he said the incident had been contained and the wider public were not at risk.

“I would like to reassure the public that at this time we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident,” he said.

Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow. The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present. The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public. pic.twitter.com/xk5sDUTmtr — Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) June 26, 2020

David Hamilton, SPF chairman, said: “Whilst there is understandable and considerable public interest in the major incident in Glasgow earlier today, our focus at this time is in assisting the family of our colleague who has been seriously injured.

“This is obviously an anxious time for them and we ask that they be left alone as their attentions are very obviously directed towards the care of their loved one.

“Our thoughts, prayers, and best wishes are with our colleague, his family and friends, and all colleagues affected by this incident at this time.”

Please follow advice to avoid the West George Street area of Glasgow while @policescotland deal with this ongoing incident. https://t.co/yQffsV9DNL — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 26, 2020

Witness Craig Milroy, who saw the aftermath of the incident from an office building nearby, said he had seen four people taken away in ambulances.

He told the PA news agency: “I saw a man lying on the ground, of African descent, with no shoes on. He was on the ground with someone holding his side – I don’t know if it was a bullet wound, a stab wound, or what it was.”

Mr Milroy said the man was one of the four taken away by medics and believed him to be a victim of an attack. Emergency services presence in West George Street (@Milroy1717/PA)

He added: “After that we saw commotion, ambulances further up and we saw armed police all running into the hotel next to the Society Room.

“We were still standing outside, after that the police all came down, the riot police and triage team told us to go back in and lock the door.”

A traffic information bulletin issued by Glasgow City Council said a number of roads in the city centre had been closed.

Heavy police presence in Glasgow city centre as officers respond to incident

