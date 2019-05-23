Latest: Roads to reopen after item found near Whitehall in London deemed 'non-suspicious'

Update 1.04pm: Police in England have confirmed that an item found near Whitehall in London is 'non-suspicious'.

The item was fully assessed and roads will be reopened shortly in the area.

Robot and sniffer dogs out in Whitehall. pic.twitter.com/12EyLrB2j3 May 23, 2019

Earlier: Roads closed after 'suspect item' found near Whitehall in London

Update 12.41pm: A number of roads have been closed to allow police in Britain to assess a suspect item.

Police arrived at the scene at 12.01pm today and say specialist officers are in attendance.

Temporary road closures in place around Whitehall whist suspect item assessed. Police attended at 1201hrs today. Specialist officers are now in attendance. Thank you for your patience May 23, 2019

Local reporters say no one is being let in or out of No 10 Downing Street or the UK Cabinet Office.

#Westminster Police have closed Whitehall, #SW1 due to a suspicious item. Met police say specialist officers are now in attendance. pic.twitter.com/KCDfLNblpe — London 999 Feed (@999London) May 23, 2019

