Latest: Roads to reopen after item found near Whitehall in London deemed 'non-suspicious'

By Denise O’Donoghue
Thursday, May 23, 2019 - 01:04 PM

Update 1.04pm: Police in England have confirmed that an item found near Whitehall in London is 'non-suspicious'.

The item was fully assessed and roads will be reopened shortly in the area.

Earlier: Roads closed after 'suspect item' found near Whitehall in London

Update 12.41pm: A number of roads have been closed to allow police in Britain to assess a suspect item.

Police arrived at the scene at 12.01pm today and say specialist officers are in attendance.

Local reporters say no one is being let in or out of No 10 Downing Street or the UK Cabinet Office.

More to follow.

More on this topic

KEYWORDS

London

