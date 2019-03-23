Latest: Passengers tell of ‘frightening’ evacuation from cruise ship off Norway’s coast

Latest: A couple has described the “frightening” experience of being airlifted off a cruise ship which got into difficulties off the coast of Norway amid stormy seas.

1,300 passengers and crew were on board the Viking Sky ship which sent a mayday call after losing engine power, prompting the start of an evacuation in high winds.

Local police in Moere og Romsdal said the ship’s crew had managed to anchor in Hustadvika Bay, amid fears the vessel would run aground.

The ship’s operator Viking Cruises said a small number of non life-threatening injuries had been reported.

Footage online appeared to show the ship rocking dramatically, with debris falling from the ceiling and furniture including chairs sliding across the floor as passengers sat waiting to be rescued.

Derek and Esther Browne, from England, said the “whole boat was swaying, it was very rough” before they were airlifted to safety.

Mr Browne told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Stephen Nolan: “We had a few people on stretchers, several with cuts, two with broken limbs, but fortunately we were alright. We were airlifted onto the helicopter which was quite a frightening experience.”

He added: “I’d never been in a helicopter before, there were a lot of high winds, hovering overhead and the winchman came down and we were then collected up and so I shut my eyes as we arrived into the helicopter and there were 15 of us for about a 20-minute ride.” Passengers are helped from a helicopter in Hustadvika after reaching shore (Odd Roar Lange/NTB Scanpix via AP)

Norwegian media said the majority of the cruise ship passengers were British and American tourists.

By 6pm local time in Norway around 100 people had been rescued from the ship.

The ship was due to arrive in Essex on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for Viking Cruises said: “The ship is proceeding on its own power and a tugboat is on site. The evacuation is proceeding with all necessary caution. The cruise ship Viking Sky after it sent out a mayday signal (Odd Roar Lange / NTB scanpix via AP)

“A small number of non-life threatening injuries have been reported. Guests are being accommodated in local hotels when they arrive back on shore, and Viking will arrange for return flights for all guests.”

The operator advised anyone with concerns about guests who were onboard to visit www.vikingcruises.com/.

