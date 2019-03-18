NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Latest: One dead, several injured in 'horrible and radical' shooting in Utrecht

Emergency services at the 24 Oktoberplace. Photos: EPA/Robin Van Lonkhuijsen
Monday, March 18, 2019 - 11:43 AM
By Denise O’Donoghue

Update 11.43am: One person has died and there are multiple injuries in the shooting on a tram in Utrecht, Dutch police have said.

The Dutch counter-terrorism unit is believed to be surrounding a building where the gunman may be located.

Heavily-armed police have massed outside a building near the site of the tram shooting.

The Municipality of Utrecht said police are still looking for the offender and further shootings cannot be ruled out.

The Mayor of Utrecht described it as "a horrible and radical incident in which victims have fallen".

"The police and the public prosecutor are currently looking for the person responsible for this incident," said Mayor Jan van Zanen.

"The most important thing at the moment is taking care of the wounded and investigating the circumstances of the incident. We do not exclude anything, not even a terrorist attack."

Olympian David Harte says he is safe in Utrecht and appealed for others in the area to stay indoors.

Ireland hockey captain Mr Harte, who is from West Cork, has been living in Utrecht since 2010.

He plays professional club hockey with SV Kampong in the Dutch Hoofdklasse.

Earlier: 'Multiple injuries' in shooting incident on Utrecht tram

Update 10.48am: Police in the Netherlands say several people have been injured after a shooting in a residential area of the city of Utrecht.

Utrecht police posted on social media that a "shooting incident" had taken place in a tram at 24 Oktoberplein.

The alarm was raised at 10.45am (9.45am Irish time).

Local media reports that a man started shooting on the tram, which was travelling towards Utrecht Centraal train station.

It is reported the gunman fled the scene by car.

Trauma helicopters have been deployed and "multiple injuries" have been reported.

The scene has been cordoned off and police appealed for the public to avoid the area.

The investigation into the Utrecht shooting is considering the possibility of a “terrorist motive”, Dutch police have said.

More on this topic

Latest: Cookstown community ‘in shock’ after teenager deaths

The plant-inspired tattoo trend: Ariana Grande follows Lady Gaga’s lead with a torso inking

Dead whale found with 40 kilograms of plastic in its stomach

Reality shows have duty to care says minister after death of Love Island’s Mike

KEYWORDS

UtrechtShooting

More in this Section

Lost snowboarder survives by hugging dog in blizzard

Indonesia death toll rises after flash flooding and mudslides

Boris Johnson calls on Theresa May to delay vote on Brexit until backstop arrangements revised

New Zealand Cabinet backs gun law reforms days after mosque shootings


Lifestyle

Online Lives: Stephen Palmer's blogs connect Irish people around the world

Ask John Paul: Men who share the Pope’s name on the big changes during their lifetime

Appliance of science: Why does it feel good to scratch an itch?

Sunny days for Dingle animation as native son John Rice returns with festival

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 16, 2019

    • 7
    • 15
    • 23
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »