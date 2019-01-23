Latest: Missing plane unlikely to have been fitted with black box; decision whether to continue search to be made later today

The missing plane carrying Argentinian footballer Emiliano Sala is unlikely to have been fitted with a flight recorder, according to the UK's aviation regulator.

So-called black boxes which record flight data and cockpit audio are mandatory in airliners and business jets and are a vital tool for crash investigators.

But they are not mandatory for light aircraft such as the US-registered Piper Malibu plane which went missing over the Channel on Monday night.

A spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority said the plane is "unlikely" to have been fitted with a black box.

The weight of the recorders is one of the reasons why they are not normally used by light aircraft manufacturers.

But it is a legal requirement for European aircraft to carry an emergency transmitter to aid search and rescue operations.

Rescue workers have scanned 280 sq miles in the search for the missing plane but have found "no trace" of it, Guernsey Police said.

The force said a decision on whether to continue will be taken later on Wednesday.

It tweeted: "280sq miles of our targeted search pattern using multiple aircraft from the Channel Islands, France and UK has been completed over the last five hours. There is as yet no trace today of the missing aircraft.

"The search is ongoing and a decision whether to continue will be taken later today. Further information will be released as we have it."

Message reveals Emiliano Sala was 'scared' plane seemed to be 'falling to pieces' before it went missing

Rescue workers have resumed their search for the plane carrying Cardiff City’s new signing Emiliano Sala that went missing over the English Channel, Guernsey Police said.

Guernsey Police said rescue workers searching for the missing plane are considering four possibilities as to the fate of the plane and its occupants.

The force said these were:

1. They have landed elsewhere but not made contact.2. They landed on water, have been picked up by a passing ship but not made contact.3. They landed on water and made it into the life raft we know was on board.4. The aircraft broke up on contact with the water, leaving them in the sea.

Police said the search area was prioritised on the life raft option.

Two planes took off this morning to search a “targeted area” where there is the “highest likelihood” of finding anything based on a review of tides and the weather.

Coastal areas around Alderney and off-lying rocks and islands will also be searched from the air, police said. (PA Graphics)

The search resumes after a WhatsApp voice message emerged that Sala sent to friends while on the plane bound for Cardiff.

In the recording the footballer says he is “getting scared” and “aboard a plane that seems like it is falling to pieces”.

The search for the missing plane was suspended at sunset on Tuesday with rescue teams finding “no signs” of the plane.

The single-turbine engine Piper PA-46 Malibu, carrying the footballer and his pilot, has been missing since it disappeared off radar on Monday night.

It left Nantes at 7.15pm for Cardiff, and after requesting to descend, lost contact with Jersey air traffic control.

Five aircraft and two lifeboats have searched more than 1,000 square miles of sea but found “no trace” of the plane.

Guernsey Police said the chances of survival were “slim”.

Sala was signed by Premier League strugglers Cardiff for a club record £15 million to bolster their attack and was due to start training on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old posted a picture with his former Nantes team-mates on Monday captioned “the last goodbye” before flying to Wales.

Sala’s father Horacio told Argentinian news channel C5N he felt “desperate” since learning his son’s plane was missing.

Cardiff’s chief executive Ken Choo said the club were “shocked” and “distressed” by news.

Nantes’ next Coupe de France match was postponed and fans gathered in the city’s Place Royale on Tuesday night to sing songs and lay tributes.

