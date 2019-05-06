Latest: Meghan Markle gives birth to baby boy

Update 2.35pm: Meghan Markle has given birth to a baby boy.

Harry was present for the birth which happened at 5.26am.

Here is the Buckingham Palace statement in full:

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs.

"The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz.

"The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news.

"The Duchess's mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage.

"Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

The name of the baby, which is seventh in line to the throne, will be announced at a later date.

Earlier: Meghan Markle is in labour, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Harry is at Meghan’s side as the couple get ready to welcome their son or daughter.

The baby boy or girl will be seventh in line to the British throne.

The sex will be a surprise for Harry and Meghan, who have chosen not to find out what they are having. Meghan, with Harry, on her final official engagement on March 19 at New Zealand House before the birth (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Ahead of the birth, Harry and Meghan made a personal decision to keep their arrangements private, amid speculation that they had opted for a home birth at their new home, Frogmore Cottage, close to the Queen’s Windsor Castle home.

They have said they will only share the news of the baby’s arrival once they have had a chance to celebrate privately as a family.

The newest addition to the Windsor family will be a first cousin of William and Kate's children, George, Charlotte and Louis, and a fourth grandchild for Charles.

Baby Sussex’s impending arrival comes less than a year after Harry married American former actress Meghan in a glittering ceremony in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Bookmakers will be waiting to see whether they have to pay out on the name, delivery date, and weight of the baby.

Predicted choices include Diana, Elizabeth, Alice, Isabella, Grace and Victoria for a girl and Arthur, Albert, Frederick, James, Charles and Philip for a boy. Meghan could name a daughter after Queen Elizabeth (Peter Byrne/PA)

A water birth or hypno-birthing could be options open to ex-Suits star Meghan during labour.

Meghan, who is an avid yoga fan, and Harry, who meditates each day, could choose to try hypnobirthing – pain management using a mixture of visualisation, relaxation and deep breathing techniques.

A celebratory social media post is expected to announce the birth on the couple's Instagram account @SussexRoyal, coinciding with an email announcement to the press.

Royal births are usually also marked with the traditional custom of placing a framed paper proclamation on an ornate gold stand behind the iron railings of Buckingham Palace. A notice on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace in London formally announcing the birth of Louis to William and Kate in 2018 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Meghan’s pregnancy was confirmed by Kensington Palace on October 15 last year, just five months after the couple’s wedding, and as they were about to start their first long-haul overseas tour.

Harry urged his wife to pace herself during the marathon 16-day trip to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

Meghan pulled out of a meeting with Invictus competitors in Sydney after the Games opening ceremony overran by two hours the evening before.

Meghan has kept busy in the months that followed, announcing her first four patronages, and carrying out a steady stream of engagements, including an official visit to Morocco. Meghan during a visit to the National Theatre (Jon Bond/The Sun/PA)

Celebrations ahead of the birth included an exclusive baby shower for Meghan in New York City, with the private jet journey and penthouse suite, reportedly funded by celebrity friends.

Meghan was last seen on an official engagement on March 19 when she signed a book of condolence in London for victims of the Christchurch terror attacks.

The baby will not be an HRH, or a prince or princess, unless Queen Elizabeth steps in, because George V limited royal titles in 1917.

A boy will be able to use one of Harry’s lesser titles and be known as the Earl of Dumbarton, but a girl is not allowed to become the Countess of Dumbarton because of male bias in the rules surrounding hereditary peer titles.

Instead, a daughter would be Lady (first name) Mountbatten-Windsor.

- Press Association