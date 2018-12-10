Latest: May to address MPs as historic Brexit vote is called off

Latest: Theresa May is calling off the vote on her Brexit deal in the face of what had been expected to be a significant defeat at the hands of rebel MPs.

A Government source confirmed that the vote was being pulled, with the British Prime Minister due to inform the House of Commons in an oral statement at 3.30pm.

News that the crucial "meaningful vote" was being postponed broke just moments after a Downing Street spokeswoman told Westminster reporters at a regular daily briefing that it would go ahead.

The pound fell sharply in response, shedding 0.5% versus the US dollar to stand at 1.26. Against the euro, the pound was 0.8% down at 1.10.

Mrs May was engaged in a conference call by telephone with her Cabinet ministers as the story broke.

There was no official confirmation from 10 Downing Street that the vote was being called off.

But a senior source said: "It's being pulled."

Mrs May's hastily-arranged oral statement is widely expected to confirm that she intends to seek further concessions from Brussels to try to win over rebellious backbenchers.

The statement will be followed by Leader of the Commons Andrea Leadsom announcing changes to parliamentary business for the days ahead, and Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay will then make a statement to MPs on the Article 50 process.

Source confirms May has called off Brexit vote

12.30pm: Theresa May has decided to call off the Commons vote on her Brexit deal scheduled for Tuesday, a source has confirmed.

More to follow.

Theresa May to give statement this afternoon amid rumours vote to be delayed

12.20pm: Theresa May is to give an oral statement to the House of Commons on the European Union at 3.30pm today, the Speaker's office has confirmed.

Unconfirmed reports have suggested that Theresa May has decided to call off the "meaningful vote" on her Brexit deal scheduled for Tuesday.

Only minutes after a Downing Street spokeswoman insisted that the vote would go ahead, the Bloomberg news agency reported that "a person familiar with the matter" had revealed it was off, while the BBC reported that two Cabinet sources had confirmed it has been pulled.

A senior Downing Street source poured cold water on the reports, telling the Press Association: "I would ignore that. They've no business reporting that."

The developments occurred as Mrs May took part in a conference call with her Cabinet ministers.

Downing Steet claim Brexit vote is going ahead as planned

Update 12pm: Downing Street said that Theresa May intended to go ahead with the vote on the Brexit deal on Tuesday as planned.

"The vote is going ahead as planned," a No 10 spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said Mrs May was updating Cabinet ministers on her weekend calls with EU leaders, including Donald Tusk, Jean-Claude Juncker, Leo Varadkar and Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte in a conference call.

Asked if the Prime Minister was confident of winning, the spokeswoman said: "Yes."

The Prime Minister has always said that this is the right deal and the best deal available and MPs should support it.

But rumours continued to swirl at Westminster that Mrs May could decide at the 11th hour to avoid a potentially heavy defeat if Tory whips cannot limit the revolt over her Brexit deal and the controversial Irish backstop arrangement.

British environment secretary Michael Gove has been repeatedly insisting it will go ahead.

Mr Gove warned that while Mrs May could win extra concessions from Brussels, reopening talks risks making it worse.

Mr Gove told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that if there was more that can be secured to provide MPs with "reassurance that this is the right deal" then there was "no-one better placed" than Mrs May to get additional concessions.

But he said he was concerned that renegotiating the Withdrawal Agreement could lead to other EU countries changing it "in a way that may not necessarily be to our advantage", adding: "By reopening it, there is a risk that we may not necessarily get everything that we wish for."

As several senior members of the Cabinet were reported to be manoeuvring to replace Mrs May should the vote fail, Mr Gove said it was "extremely unlikely" that he would stand as a future Conservative Party leader.

The Prime Minister's political future appears uncertain if she loses - but her credibility would also suffer a serious blow if she attempts to postpone the Commons vote.

