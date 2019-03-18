Latest: Three dead, nine wounded in Utrecht shooting; suspect named

Update 2pm: The Mayor of Utrecht says three people have died following a shooting on a tram in the city.

A further nine people were injured, with three in a serious condition.

A search is underway for suspected gunman Gökman Tanis, 37, who was born in Turkey.

Burgemeester Jan van Zanen reageert op het schietincident eerder vandaag pic.twitter.com/PzI6t2tPtX — Gemeente Utrecht (@GemeenteUtrecht) March 18, 2019

Earlier: Dutch police release image and name of shooting suspect

Update 1.23pm: Police in the Netherlands shared a photo of the man they are searching for in connection with a shooting in Utrecht.

A search is underway for 37-year-old Gökmen Tanis, who was born in Turkey.

Correction: The name is spelled "Gökmen Tanis". https://t.co/t7iXZZkGFd — Politie Utrecht (@PolitieUtrecht) March 18, 2019

Utrecht police have warned the public not to approach Tanis if they see him, but to contact emergency services.

One person has died and there were multiple injuries following the shooting on a tram in the city this morning.

The investigation into the Utrecht shooting is considering the possibility of a "terrorist motive".

Earlier: One dead, several injured in 'horrible and radical' shooting in Utrecht

Update 11.43am: One person has died and there are multiple injuries in the shooting on a tram in Utrecht, Dutch police have said.

Emergency services at the 24 Oktoberplace. Photos: EPA/Robin Van Lonkhuijsen

Authorities immediately raised the terror alert for the area to the maximum level and said they are considering the possibility of a “terrorist motive” in the attack.

Dutch military police went on extra alert at Dutch airports and at key buildings in the country as the Utrecht manhunt took place.

The country’s anti-terror co-ordinator raised the threat alert to its highest level around Utrecht. Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg said the “threat level has gone to 5, exclusively for the Utrecht province”.

Heavily-armed police have massed outside a building near the site of the tram shooting.

Beweging. Politiemannen rennen richting de Trumanlaan. Pers wordt op afstand gehouden. — Yelle Tieleman (@YelleTieleman) March 18, 2019

The Municipality of Utrecht said police are still looking for the offender and further shootings cannot be ruled out.

Nav het schietincident van het 24 Oktoberplein adviseert de gemeente Utrecht, de politie en het OM (driehoek) iedereen in Utrecht binnen te blijven tot er meer bekend is. Nieuwe incidenten worden niet uitgesloten. De politie is op dit moment nog op zoek naar de dader. — Gemeente Utrecht (@GemeenteUtrecht) March 18, 2019

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte called the situation “very worrying” and the country’s counter-terror co-ordinator said in a tweet that a crisis team was meeting to discuss the situation.

Police spokesman Bernhard Jens said no-one had been detained yet in the shooting and one possible “explanation is that the person fled by car”. He did not rule out the possibility that more than one person was involved in the attack.

“We want to try to catch the person responsible as soon as possible,” Mr Jens said.

The Mayor of Utrecht described it as "a horrible and radical incident in which victims have fallen".

"The police and the public prosecutor are currently looking for the person responsible for this incident," said Mayor Jan van Zanen.

"The most important thing at the moment is taking care of the wounded and investigating the circumstances of the incident. We do not exclude anything, not even a terrorist attack."

Olympian David Harte says he is safe in Utrecht and appealed for others in the area to stay indoors.

Ireland hockey captain Mr Harte, who is from West Cork, has been living in Utrecht since 2010.

He plays professional club hockey with SV Kampong in the Dutch Hoofdklasse.

Lyn & I are both safe thank God!! Anyone else in Utrecht please stay indoors #PrayForUtrecht 💔 — David Harte (@daveyharte) March 18, 2019

Earlier: 'Multiple injuries' in shooting incident on Utrecht tram

Update 10.48am: Police in the Netherlands say several people have been injured after a shooting in a residential area of the city of Utrecht.

Utrecht police posted on social media that a "shooting incident" had taken place in a tram at 24 Oktoberplein.

The alarm was raised at 10.45am (9.45am Irish time).

Local media reports that a man started shooting on the tram, which was travelling towards Utrecht Centraal train station.

It is reported the gunman fled the scene by car.

BREEK - Volgens getuigen heeft een man in een tram op weg naar Utrecht CS een wapen getrokken en meerdere personen neergeschoten. Hulpdiensten massaal aanwezig en bezig met eerste hulp in de tram. pic.twitter.com/eQOWF2e5Ze — Yelle Tieleman (@YelleTieleman) March 18, 2019

Trauma helicopters have been deployed and "multiple injuries" have been reported.

The scene has been cordoned off and police appealed for the public to avoid the area.

Melding schietincident #24oktoberplein in Utrecht was om 10.45 uur. Het gaat om een schietincident in een tram. Meerdere traumaheli's zijn ingezet om hulp te verlenen. — Politie Utrecht (@PolitieUtrecht) March 18, 2019

The investigation into the Utrecht shooting is considering the possibility of a “terrorist motive”, Dutch police have said.