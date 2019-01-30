Latest: Corbyn to meet May ahead of her phone call with Tusk this evening

Update 10am: Jeremy Corbyn is to meet Theresa May this afternoon to discuss Brexit, after the British Prime Minister succeeded in uniting her party behind a plan to renegotiate the Withdrawal Deal.

Having boycotted earlier cross-party talks, the UK Labour leader said he was ready to discuss a “sensible” approach to Brexit after MPs voted on Tuesday night to rule out no-deal.

European Council president Donald Tusk will speak by phone with Mrs May this evening about Brexit, a spokesman for Mr Tusk has said.

But the prospect of a deal being secured by the scheduled departure date of March 29 appeared remote as the EU set its face firmly against reopening the Withdrawal Agreement it reached with Mrs May in November.

MPs voted by a margin of 317 to 301 to back a plan – the “Brady amendment” – which requires the British PM to replace the Agreement’s controversial backstop with “alternative arrangements” to keep the Irish border open after Brexit. PA Graphics

But asked five times on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme what this “alternative” involved, UK Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay was unable to provide any specific explanation.

Mr Barclay said the UK was “exploring in terms of the use of technology… looking at things like the time limit” to deal with the backstop.

He added: “There are a number of options, there are issues in terms of having time limits, issues in terms of exit clauses, issues in terms of technology and this will be the nature of the negotiation with the European Union in the coming days.”

Downing Street has suggested that the UK’s position could involve a time-limit or exit clause to the backstop or swapping it for a free trade agreement, as proposed in the so-called Malthouse Compromise drawn up by MPs from the Tories’ Remain and Leave wings.

There was no immediate announcement of any plan for Mrs May to visit Brussels, where MEPs were due to debate Brexit after an address from European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.

Following Tuesday night’s votes in the House of Commons, a spokesman European Council president Donald Tusk said: “The Withdrawal Agreement is and remains the best and only way to ensure an orderly withdrawal of the UK from the European Union.

“The backstop is part of the Withdrawal Agreement, and the Withdrawal Agreement is not open for re-negotiation.”

Brussels’ chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told reporters that the EU’s position was “very clear”, while Tánaiste Simon Coveney said the backstop remained “necessary” and French President Emmanual Macron said the Withdrawal Agreement was “not renegotiable”.

The European Parliament’s chief Brexit negotiator, Guy Verhofstadt, said there was “no majority to re-open or dilute” the Withdrawal Agreement.

Mr Barclay claimed that Tuesday night’s amendments, two weeks after Mrs May suffered the heaviest parliamentary defeat in modern history over the meaningful vote, had “overturned a defeat of 230 into a victory”.

But there was concern from the business community, with CBI director general Carolyn Fairbairn describing the Brady amendment as “a throw of the dice” and warning that firms were having to accelerate expensive no-deal preparations.

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay on #r4today was just asked to explain the government's alternative to the backstop. He could not answer and replied it would "explore" different options. 58 days to go. This is a plan to keep the Tory Party together while trashing the country.— David Lammy (@DavidLammy) January 30, 2019

Tuesday’s votes saw members of the European Research Group of Tory Eurosceptics, led by Jacob Rees-Mogg, swing behind the British Prime Minister to hand her victory just weeks after consigning her Brexit Plan A to a record Commons defeat.

While UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said the Conservatives had shown they “can and will come together in the national interest”, signs of division in the party remained as Tory former minister Anna Soubry said she finds her “party drifting to the right”.

Mr Rees-Mogg made clear on Wednesday that he remains prepared to see the UK leave without a deal on March 29 if the EU refuses to reopen negotiations.

“If (the EU) think the Withdrawal Agreement is non-negotiable then we will have to leave without an agreement,” he told TalkRadio. “Do they want the £39 billion, do they want an agreement … or us just to leave? It’s up to them.”

Labour’s Ian Murray, a supporter of the Best for Britain campaign for a second EU referendum, said: “The PM is going to Brussels to demand alternative unicorns to the Northern Irish backstop but can’t tell anyone what these alternatives are.

“That’s because there isn’t an alternative. Her only aim is to look after her party at the expense of the country.”

MPs supported a cross-party amendment opposing a no-deal Brexit by 318 votes to 310. But while this will place political pressure on the British Prime Minister, it is not legally binding on the Government, unlike the legislation which remains on the statute book naming March 29 as exit day.

Those determined to prevent no-deal or delay Brexit will have a further opportunity no later than February 14, when Mrs May has promised the Commons a further opportunity to vote on her plans.

There were recriminations on the Labour side after 14 MPs rebelled to vote against an amendment from Yvette Cooper which would have given Parliament the power to direct the Brexit process, potentially delaying withdrawal until the end of the year. (PA Graphics)

Leading Labour Remainer Chuka Umunna said: “There is no point claiming you are opposed to a ‘no deal’ Brexit if you are not prepared to will the legal means to stop it happening.”

Shadow cabinet minister Barry Gardiner insisted that Mr Corbyn has not backtracked by agreeing to speak with Mrs May while no-deal Brexit remains a possibility.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “Parliament yesterday explicitly said that they did not want no deal to happen and the Prime Minister, when it came to the summing-up after the debate, accepted that that was the will of the House.

“She has said she will be coming back in two weeks’ time, she hopes, with something from Europe, but there will be another opportunity at that stage if she has run down the clock further, for a legislative vehicle to then be put in place by Parliament to avoid no-deal.”

- Press Association

Theresa May prepares to return to EU to renegotiate her Brexit deal

Update 7am: Theresa May is preparing to return to the EU to try to renegotiate her Brexit deal after MPs gave their backing to proposals to replace the controversial backstop.

In a dramatic night of votes in the Commons, MPs supported a proposal endorsed by the British Prime Minister to reopen the Withdrawal Agreement and replace the backstop with “alternative arrangements” to avoid a hard border in Ireland.

But she earned an immediate rebuff from Brussels, where European Council president Donald Tusk insisted that the Withdrawal Agreement struck last November was not open for renegotiation.

Meanwhile, one of Mrs May’s strongest negotiating weapons was ripped from her hands by MPs who voted to block a no-deal Brexit.

The Commons voted by 317 to 301 in favour of the backstop changes – which Mrs May said showed there was a means of securing a “substantial and sustainable majority in this House for leaving the EU with a deal” and vowed to seek a new agreement with Brussels.

But in a statement, Mr Tusk’s spokesman said: “The Withdrawal Agreement is and remains the best and only way to ensure an orderly withdrawal of the UK from the European Union.

“The backstop is part of the Withdrawal Agreement, and the Withdrawal Agreement is not open for re-negotiation.”

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said the controversial backstop arrangement remained “necessary” despite the vote, while the European Parliament’s chief Brexit negotiator, Guy Verhofstadt, said there was “no majority to re-open or dilute” the Withdrawal Agreement.

And French President Emmanuel Macron also said the agreement was “not renegotiable”, in comments just moments before MPs voted.

While British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said the Conservatives had shown they “can and will come together in the national interest”, signs of division in the party remained as Tory former minister Anna Soubry said she finds her “party drifting to the right”.

The Commons approved a cross-party amendment, tabled by Midlands MPs Caroline Spelman and Jack Dromey, rejecting a no-deal Brexit by 318 to 310.

The vote is not legally binding on the Government but will impose massive political pressure on the British Prime Minister to delay Brexit from its scheduled date of March 29 if she cannot secure a new deal from Brussels.

Mrs May told MPs: “I agree that we should not leave without a deal. However, simply opposing no-deal is not enough to stop it.

“The Government will now redouble its efforts to get a deal that this House can support.”

The Government will now redouble its efforts to get a deal that this House can support.

There was uproar in the chamber as she said: “There is limited appetite for such a change in the EU and negotiating it will not be easy. But in contrast to a fortnight ago, this House has made it clear what it needs to approve a withdrawal agreement.”

Mrs May said she would seek “legally binding changes to the Withdrawal Agreement that deal with concerns on the backstop while guaranteeing no return to a hard border”.

And she told MPs: “If this House can come together, we can deliver the decision the British people took in June 2016, restore faith in our democracy and get on with building a country that works for everyone.

“As Prime Minister I will work with members across the House to do just that.”

Tuesday’s votes were triggered by the overwhelming defeat of Mrs May’s Brexit Plan A by 230 votes earlier this month.