Home»world

Latest: Bill to prevent no-deal Brexit clears British House of Commons

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. PA Photo. Picture: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire
By Press Association
Wednesday, September 04, 2019 - 07:59 PM

    Bexit today .. in brief
  • Legislation designed to prevent a no-deal Brexit on October 31 has cleared the Commons and is expected to appear before the Lords.
  • Boris Johnson has challenged Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to back an October 15 general election.

Latest: Legislation designed to prevent a no-deal Brexit on October 31 has cleared the British House of Commons and is expected to appear before the House of Lords after MPs gave it a third reading by 327 votes to 299, majority 28.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “It’s a Bill that effectively ends the negotiations, a Bill that demands an extension at least until next year, and perhaps many more years to come, and a Bill that insists Britain acquiesce to the demands of Brussels and hands control to our partners.

“It is a Bill designed to overturn the biggest democratic vote in our history, the 2016 referendum.

“And it is therefore a Bill without precedent in the history of this House seeking as it does to force the Prime Minister with a pre-drafted letter to surrender in international negotiations.

“And I refuse to do this. It is clear there is only one way forward for the country. The House has voted repeatedly to leave the EU and yet it has also voted repeatedly to delay actually leaving.”

Mr Johnson said the House had voted to “scupper” serious negotiations.

Labour MP and chairman of the Brexit Select Committee Hillary Benn tweeted: “The European Union (Withdrawal) (No. 6) Bill has just passed all its stages in the House of Commons.

“A major defeat for the Prime Minister’s damaging plan to take us out of the EU on 31 October without a deal.”

Earlier (5.48pm): MPs have voted for a second reading of a bill aiming to block a no-deal Brexit on October 31.

The legislation cleared its first Commons hurdle after MPs voted in favour by 329 votes to 300, majority 29. MPs are set to vote on the legislation this evening.

If they are victorious in legislating for a three-month delay to Brexit, Mr Johnson has vowed to continue with a vote for an early general election to be held next month.

Boris Johnson will open the debate on the Fixed-term Parliaments Act in the Commons later this evening, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman added:

The Prime Minister, while not wanting an election, believes that if his negotiating position has been destroyed then that should be tested at an election and the public should be able to decide on the next steps forward.

Mr Johnson challenged Labour Leader Corbyn to back his call for a general election. However, Labour will not yet support a general election, with party leader Jeremy Corbyn telling MPs that Mr Johnson "has no plan, no majority and no authority".

