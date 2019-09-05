Latest: A matter of when UK general election happens, not if, says Labour

8.50am: The British Labour Party said it is still committed to a general election, and it is not a case of "if", but "when" that happens.

Boris Johnson has accused Jeremy Corbyn of being a "chicken", but the opposition leader insists he is ready, once the risk of a no-deal Brexit is removed.

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said that could happen within days, when a bill preventing the UK leaving the EU without an agreement becomes law.

He said: "Let's get the timing right and the key thing for us is we've got to stop a no-deal Brexit.

"We cannot allow Boris Johnson to undermine our economy, and it's not just me saying the economy would be undermined, it's his own Treasury department."

Mr McDonnell called on Boris Johnson to “grow up”, and shared Jo Swinson’s concerns about the British Prime Minister trying to force through no-deal.

The shadow chancellor said: “That’s one of the dilemmas we’re facing.

“We’re looking now at taking legal advice on how secure that Bill is, but we’re also consulting the other opposition parties, and our own party on the date of a general election

“We’re desperate for a general election.”

The MP for Hayes and Harlington also criticised Mr Johnson’s behaviour in recent weeks.

“Even though you’re from a different political party, I want our Prime Minister to behave in a way in which he shows respect to others, and just have the presence of a prime minister.”

The Shadow chancellor acknowledged splits in Labour about the timing of a general election.

He said the Labour leadership was in contact with legal experts, other opposition parties and the Parliamentary Labour Party about what to do and “people have got different views on this”.

“The problem that we have got is that we cannot at the moment have any confidence in Boris Johnson abiding by any commitment or deal that we could construct,” McDonnell told BBC Radio 4’s Today.

“That’s the truth of it. So, we are now consulting about whether it’s better to go long, therefore, rather than to go short.”

In response to Downing Street’s attack on “cowardly” Jeremy Corbyn, Mr McDonnell said: “I wish he would put aside Donald Trump’s script for a time and have a serious discussion.

“What’s happening now he’s demeaning the office of Prime Minister, he really is.

“We want a general election as well but we want it in the interests of the country when we have prevented a no-deal Brexit, and on that basis we have got to determine the date.”

7.45am: A Number 10 spokesman said Boris Johnson will today “speak directly to the public, setting out the vital choice that faces our country”.

“He will argue that Jeremy Corbyn’s Surrender Bill will force the Prime Minister to go to Brussels and surrender to any demands they make. This would in essence overturn the biggest democratic vote in our history – the 2016 referendum.

“The PM will not do this.

“It is clear the only action is to go back to the people and give them the opportunity to decide what they want: Boris to go to Brussels and get a deal, or leave without one on October 31 or Jeremy Corbyn arriving in Brussels with his surrender bill begging for more delay, more dither and accepting whatever terms Brussels imposes over our nation.”

The spokesman added: “For Jeremy Corbyn to continue to avoid an election would be a cowardly insult to democracy.”

Earlier: Night of high drama in Lords raises hopes no-deal Brexit can be stopped

A law designed to prevent the UK crashing out of the EU next month has cleared another hurdle after the British Government announced a late-night breakthrough in the Lords.

The legislation to delay Brexit in order to prevent a no-deal departure – a bill British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said would “scupper negotiations” – passed all stages in the Commons on Wednesday.

There were fears the Bill could have been stalled in the Lords, with Labour peer and leading lawyer Baroness Kennedy of The Shaws accusing Tory peer Lord True, who had submitted a raft of amendments to the motion, of time-wasting.

The Lords sat until 1.30am on Thursday when chief whip Lord Ashton of Hyde said all stages of the European Union (Withdrawal) (No. 6) Bill will be completed by 5pm on Friday.

“We have also received a commitment from the chief whip in the House of Commons that Commons consideration of any Lords amendments will take place on Monday and it is the Government’s intention that the Bill be ready for Royal Assent,” he told peers.

The late night debate capped a day of high drama in Westminster where newly appointed Prime Minister Boris Johnson was defeated over a backbench Bill to delay Brexit and a plan for a snap general election.

Mr Johnson had called for a poll to be held on October 15 but Labour and other opposition MPs refused to back the bid – which needed a two-thirds majority in the Commons – while the risk of a no-deal remained.

The Government failed to secure the support of two-thirds of MPs, with the Commons voting 298 to 55 – 136 short of the number needed. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (House of Commons/PA)

In a hint he could seek a further vote to force an election, Mr Johnson issued a direct plea to Jeremy Corbyn’s MPs as he accused him of being “the first Leader of the Opposition in the democratic history of our country to refuse the invitation to an election”.

“I urge his colleagues to reflect on what I think is the unsustainability of this position overnight and in the course of the next few days,” Mr Johnson told the Commons.

The Labour leader had said the Bill must be passed through the Lords and have received Royal Assent before he would entertain the thought of heading to the polls.

He said: “Let the Bill pass and have Royal Assent and then we can have a general election.”

These are friends of mine and believe me I take absolutely no joy in any of it but it was very sad and surprising that they should choose to undermine the UK’s ability to get a deal

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson was facing continued criticism after Tory MPs – including two former chancellors and the grandson of Winston Churchill – had the party whip withdrawn because they rebelled by helping the effort to prevent a no-deal.

The PM defended the move, telling ITV’s Peston: “These are friends of mine and believe me I take absolutely no joy in any of it but it was very sad and surprising that they should choose to undermine the UK’s ability to get a deal.”

On Thursday, Mr Johnson has a busy schedule, including separate meetings with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and US Vice President Mike Pence in Downing Street.

- Press Association