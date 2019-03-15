Latest: 49 believed dead in New Zealand mosque shootings; Ronan O'Gara describes shock in Christchurch

Update 8.20am: New Zealand police say the death toll from the mosque shootings in Christchurch has risen to 49.

"At the Deans Avenue mosque we know 41 people have lost their lives, at Linwood mosque 7 have lost their lives," police confirmed.

"Of the 40 people being treated at hospital, one has passed."

NZ Police confirms 49 people have died in a terror attack at two mosques. 'At the Deans Avenue mosque we know 41 people have lost their lives, at Linwood mosque 7 have lost their lives. Of the 40 people being treated at hospital, one has passed.' MORE: https://t.co/3rbAQNJ8oc pic.twitter.com/8pnL5J1zzs— Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) March 15, 2019

Update 7.18am: Forty people have been killed in shootings at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.

The country’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the total and said at least 20 others had been seriously injured.

New Zealand Police had earlier said that four people – three men and one woman – were in custody in relation to the attacks.

Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison said one of those arrested was an Australian citizen.

A number of improvised explosive devices found on vehicles after the shootings were defused by police.

READ MORE New Zealand mosque attacks: What we know so far

Ms Ardern said the offender is in custody, adding: “So I can give that assurance, he has been apprehended. He is also accompanied by two other associates.” An injured man is taken to hospital (AP)

When asked about the attackers not being on intelligence agency watchlists, she said it was an indication they “had not acted in a way that warranted it”.

Asked about the ages of victims, she said: “I will have been amongst other members of the public who will have seen the footage as the injured were being brought to Christchurch A&E and you certainly can see from that footage there is a real range of ages there.

“I imagine that these would have represented particular brothers, fathers, sons.”

She added: “We have undoubtedly experienced an attack today that is unprecedented, unlike anything that we have experienced before.

“But, as I say, New Zealand has been chosen because we are not a place where violent extremism exists.

“We reject those notions and we must continue to reject them. This is not an enclave for that kind of behaviour, for that kind of ideology. Police stand outside a mosque in Linwood, Christchurch (AP)

“We will and must reject it. This is a place where people should feel secure and will feel secure.

“I am not going to let this change New Zealand’s profile, none of us should.”

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in central Christchurch at about 1.40pm local time (12.40am GMT), and urged people in the area to stay indoors.

All schools in the city were put into lockdown as the situation unfolded.

Mosques in Deans Avenue and Linwood Avenue were targeted in the attack, but police urged all mosques across New Zealand to shut their doors in the wake of the incident.

Ms Ardern had earlier called it “one of New Zealand’s darkest days”.

“What has happened here is an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence,” she said.

2/5 however we can confirm there have been a number of fatalities. Police is currently at a number of scenes. We understand that there will be many anxious people but I can assure New Zealanders that Police is doing all it can to resolve this incident.— New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) March 15, 2019

Witness Mohan Ibrahim said he was one of 200 people in the Masjid Al Noor mosque on Deans Avenue when he heard shots fired.

He told the New Zealand Herald: “At first we thought it was an electric shock but then all these people started running.”

“I still have friends inside,” he added.

“I have been calling my friends but there are many I haven’t heard from. I am scared for my friends’ lives.”

The person who has committed this violent act has no place here. To those in Christchurch; I encourage you to stay inside and follow the instructions of @nzpolice. The Police Commissioner will be making a public statement at 5pm. I will update everyone again later this evening.— Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) March 15, 2019

Members of the Bangladesh cricket team, currently on tour in New Zealand, said on social media that they had nearly been caught up in the tragedy.

Tamim Iqbal tweeted: “Entire team got saved from active shooters!!! Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers”, while Mushfiqur Rahim said: “Alhamdulillah Allah save us today while shooting in Christchurch in the mosque…we r extremely lucky…never want to see this things happen again…. pray for us”.

Former Irish rugby player Ronan O'Gara lives in New Zealand and is the current coach of the Crusaders who are based in Christchurch.

He says it has been an extremely difficult day.

"Of all the cities in the world, Christchurch has had its own adversity with earthquakes but the people are very resiliant and very nice, and now this out of the blue," he said.

The boys are shook, no doubt about it. Everyone is shook.

"I'm not from there, obviously, but it's a lovely city and when you live there it becomes your home. It's been a very surreal day."

READ MORE How the New Zealand mosque shootings unfolded

Muslim New Zealand rugby star Sonny Bill Williams said he is sending his prayers to the families of those killed and is “deeply, deeply saddened” by the attack.

In an emotional speech to camera that he shared to social media, the 33-year-old said: “Just heard the news and I couldn’t put it into words how I’m feeling right now.

My heart is hurting about the news coming out of Christchurch. Sending love & prayers to the effected families❤️😢 pic.twitter.com/7PX9wc56b8— Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) March 15, 2019

“Just sending my duas to the families, apparently there’s close to 30 people dead.

“Just sending out my duas, inshallah everyone that’s been killed today in Christchurch.

“Inshallah you guys are all in paradise and yes I’m just deeply, deeply saddened that this would happen in New Zealand.”

“Duas” is the Arabic for prayers while “inshallah” means “God willing”.

New Zealand Police urged people not to share “extremely distressing footage” relating to the incident that was circulating online.

“It’s very disturbing, it shouldn’t be in the public domain,” a spokesman said.

- Press Association

Earlier: Multiple deaths in shootings at two New Zealand mosques

Update 6.37am:Multiple people have been killed in mass shootings at two mosques in New Zealand and four people have been taken into custody.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described it as “one of New Zealand’s darkest days” and said the events in the city of Christchurch represented “an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence”.

Three men and one woman were taken into custody, Police Commissioner Mike Bush said.

He said police had defused a number of improvised explosive devices found on vehicles after the shootings.

A man who claimed responsibility for the shootings left a 74-page anti-immigrant manifesto in which he explained who he was and his reasoning for his actions.

He said he considered it a terrorist attack.

Ambulance staff with a man outside a mosque in central Christchurch (Mark Baker/AP)

Ms Ardern at her news conference alluded to anti-immigrant sentiment as the possible motive, saying that while many people affected by the shootings may be migrants or refugees “they have chosen to make New Zealand their home, and it is their home. They are us. The person who has perpetuated this violence against us is not”.

Authorities have not yet said how many people were killed and wounded.

“It’s a very serious and grave situation,” Mr Bush said.

READ MORE Deadly terror attacks on places of worship over the last decade

Anybody who was thinking of going to a mosque anywhere in New Zealand on Friday should stay put, he added.

The deadliest shooting occurred at the Masjid Al Noor mosque in central Christchurch at about 1.45pm local time.

It is one of New Zealand's darkest days

Witness Len Peneha said he saw a man dressed in black enter the mosque and then heard dozens of shots, followed by people running from the mosque in terror.

Mr Peneha, who lives next door to the mosque, said the gunman ran out of the mosque, dropped what appeared to be a semi-automatic weapon in his drive, and fled.

Mr Peneha said he then went into the mosque to try to help.

“I saw dead people everywhere. There were three in the hallway, at the door leading into the mosque, and people inside the mosque,” he said.

“I don’t understand how anyone could do this to these people, to anyone. It’s ridiculous.” Armed police patrol outside a mosque in central Christchurch (Mark Baker/AP)

He said he helped about five people recover in his home. He said one was slightly injured.

“I’ve lived next door to this mosque for about five years and the people are great, they’re very friendly,” he said. “I just don’t understand it.”

He said the gunman was white and was wearing a helmet with some kind of device on top, giving him a military-type appearance.

Police said there was a second shooting at the Linwood Masjid Mosque.

3/5 We urge New Zealanders to stay vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour immediately to 111. We are mobilising resources nationally and support is being brought into the District. We are still working to resolve this incident and we continue to urge Christchurch...— New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) March 15, 2019

Mark Nichols told the New Zealand Herald he heard about five gunshots and that a Friday prayer-goer returned fire with a rifle or shotgun.

Mr Nichols said he saw two injured people being carried out on stretchers past his automotive shop and that both people appeared to be alive.

The man who claimed responsibility for the shooting said he was 28-year-old white Australian who came to New Zealand only to plan and train for the attack.

He said he was not a member of any organisation, but had donated to and interacted with many nationalist groups, though he acted alone and no group ordered the attack.

He said the mosques in Christchurch and Linwood would be the targets, as would a third mosque in the town of Ashburton if he could make it there.

He said he chose New Zealand because of its location, to show that even the most remote parts of the world were not free of “mass immigration”.

- Press Association