News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Late passenger jailed in UK after causing bomb scare in bid to catch flight

Late passenger jailed in UK after causing bomb scare in bid to catch flight
By Press Association
Friday, January 17, 2020 - 03:59 PM

An airline passenger who caused a bomb scare on his own flight because he was running late and feared he would miss it has been jailed for 16 months.

Rashidul Islam was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court after pleading guilty to communicating false information.

He was also banned from Gatwick Airport.

The 32-year-old called police 45 minutes before his easyJet flight to Marrakesh from Gatwick was due to take off after his train was cancelled and his taxi became stuck in traffic on May 4 last year.

His hoax call caused the flight to be evacuated and all 147 passengers having to be rechecked by security, costing the airline an estimated £30,000.

This sentence should send a message that creating a bomb scare is no trivial matter.

A Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) spokesman said: “Islam anonymously called police 45 minutes before his easyJet booking from Gatwick was due to take off, warning: ‘Someone may have a bomb on the plane, you need to delay the flight’.

“The hoaxer made two further threats in the following minutes – causing crew on the 5.40pm flight to Marrakesh to be evacuated and all 147 passengers to be checked again by security.

“Luggage also had to be removed and re-screened, resulting in a three-hour delay at Britain’s second busiest airport on a bank holiday weekend.”

The spokesman continued: “Islam, who was flying to Morocco to visit his fiancee, made the bomb hoax after experiencing transport difficulties en route to the airport from Cricklewood, north London.

“Islam first ran into transport difficulty when his train to Gatwick unexpectedly terminated at St Pancras.

“He instead took a taxi from the central London station but traffic meant he would have arrived at the airport with only minutes to get through security.

“The hoax initially succeeded in giving Islam time to check in but he was arrested at the gate after police traced him as the anonymous caller.”

The flight eventually took off at 8.50pm with a new cabin crew which had to be swapped as the previous crew had exceeded their hours because of the delay.

Following his arrest, Islam told police he had panicked about missing his flight because he could not afford another ticket.

Natalie Smith, of the CPS, said: “Rashidul Islam suggests his 999 calls were simply a misguided solution to running late and not intended to cause genuine fear.

“But the bomb hoax was intended to make authorities fear there was a genuine enough threat that they needed to search the plane.

“The consequences were so serious that flight crew had to be evacuated, passengers rechecked and luggage removed – at a cost of three extra hours on the runway and £30,000 to the airline.”

Since the incident, Islam has also been sentenced to a 42-month sentence for unconnected money-laundering offences.

Ms Smith added: “This sentence should send a message that creating a bomb scare is no trivial matter. These threats have a major impact on everyone in the airport – diverting multiple agencies from core duties such as assisting passengers, providing security or carrying out counter-terrorism checks.”

READ MORE

Boris Johnson has no wish or intention to meet with us, say Harry Dunn’s family

More on this topic

Petrel secures injunction preventing any trading of newly issued sharesPetrel secures injunction preventing any trading of newly issued shares

7.5 years in jail for man who had drugs worth €1.1m in 'Sport Socks' boxes7.5 years in jail for man who had drugs worth €1.1m in 'Sport Socks' boxes

Settlement talks in Limerick FC / FAI row to continue over the weekendSettlement talks in Limerick FC / FAI row to continue over the weekend

Dublin council sued by 'extremely vulnerable' homeless couple in their 60s seeking housing supportsDublin council sued by 'extremely vulnerable' homeless couple in their 60s seeking housing supports

GatwickTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Art mystery solved as painting found in Italian gallery’s walls verified as KlimtArt mystery solved as painting found in Italian gallery’s walls verified as Klimt

US agency examining claims of unintended acceleration involving Tesla vehiclesUS agency examining claims of unintended acceleration involving Tesla vehicles

East Africa hit by most serious locust outbreak in 25 yearsEast Africa hit by most serious locust outbreak in 25 years

Farage accuses Government of being embarrassed by Brexit over Big Ben farceFarage accuses Government of being embarrassed by Brexit over Big Ben farce


Lifestyle

They have absolutely nothing really to do with Jerusalem or indeed with any type of artichoke, so what exactly are these curious little tubers?Currabinny Cooks: Exploring the versatility of Jerusalem artichokes

Arlene Harris talks to three women who have stayed on good terms with their ex.The ex-factor: Three women on staying friends with their former partner

A child sleep expert outlines simple things to do during the day to help children settle better at night.10 clever daytime hacks to help your child get a good night’s sleep

Isabel Conway unveils the top travel trends for the year ahead.The travel trends for 2020: From the ‘skip-gen’ vacation to vegan breaks

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 33
  • 41
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »