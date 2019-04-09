NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Last survivor of US Doolittle Raid on Tokyo dies aged 103

Tuesday, April 09, 2019 - 10:29 PM

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Richard “Dick” Cole, the last of the 80 Doolittle Tokyo Raiders who carried out the daring US attack on Japan during the Second World War, has died at a military hospital in Texas aged 103.

A spokesman said Mr Cole died at Brooke Army Medical Centre in San Antonio.

Robert Whetstone, a BAMC public affairs official, had no immediate additional details.

Dick Cole (Devon Ravine/AP)

Mr Cole, who lived in Comfort, Texas, had stayed active even in recent years, attending air shows and participating in commemorative events including April 18 2017, ceremonies for the raid’s 75th anniversary at the National Museum of the US Air Force near Dayton, Ohio.

Mr Cole was mission commander Jimmy Doolittle’s co-pilot in the attack less than five months after the December 1941 Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbour.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Smollett’s lawyer warns Chicago not to sue for costs of assault probe

Man who said he was missing boy has twice made similar claims – FBI

Biden: I’ll be more mindful of respecting personal space

Hollywood stars Huffman and Loughlin appear in court in college scam case

KEYWORDS

DoolittleSecond World War

More in this Section

Iranian MPs convene with chants of ‘death to America’

Theresa May to meet Merkel and Macron in push for Brexit extension

No charges for ‘egg boy’ or Australian senator after spat

US State Department bars 16 people for roles in Khashoggi killing


Lifestyle

All hail the queen of dragons: Emilia Clarke on saying goodbye to Daenerys Targaryen

From janties to ugly sandals, would you dare wear these 6 Coachella-inspired festival fashion trends?

Ideal Home Show returns to RDS

Vintage View: Historic kitchen designs, from railway carriages to Bauhaus brilliance

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 06, 2019

    • 4
    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 35
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »