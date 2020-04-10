News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Large donation of malaria drug being tested in coronavirus fight

Friday, April 10, 2020 - 09:43 AM

French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi is donating 100 million doses of a malaria drug being tested for use as a treatment against the new coronavirus.

The company said in a statement on Friday that the hydroxychloroquine doses will be given to 50 countries.

Sanofi is also ramping up production, aiming to quadruple is capacity to manufacture the drug.

The company said it “will continue to donate the medicine to governments and hospital institutions if ongoing clinical studies demonstrate its efficacy and safety in Covid-19 patients”.

But it also warned that hydroxychloroquine has “several serious known side-effects” and tests are so far inconclusive over its safety and efficacy in treating Covid-19.

“While hydroxychloroquine is generating a lot of hope for patients around the world, it should be remembered that there are no results from ongoing studies, and the results may be positive or negative,” it said.

US President Donald Trump has been among the drug’s proponents, tweeting that hydroxychloroquine plus an antibiotic could be “one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine” and should “be put in use immediately”.

coronavirusCovid-19HydroxychloroquineMalaria drugSanofiTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Scientists develop test that can diagnose Covid-19 in ‘just over an hour’Scientists develop test that can diagnose Covid-19 in ‘just over an hour’

Brown hares and chickens ‘treated as gods when they first arrived in Britain’Brown hares and chickens ‘treated as gods when they first arrived in Britain’

Euro countries agree ‘unprecedented’ support packageEuro countries agree ‘unprecedented’ support package

UK police release footage as officers face coughing and spitting during arrestsUK police release footage as officers face coughing and spitting during arrests


Lifestyle

Meet Tony the Turtle.How to explain Covid-19 to kids on the spectrum

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 13
  • 24
  • 32
  • 33
  • 42
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »