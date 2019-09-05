News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Large blast rocks Afghan capital near embassies district

Large blast rocks Afghan capital near embassies district
By Press Association
Thursday, September 05, 2019 - 07:34 AM

A large explosion has rocked the Afghan capital and smoke is rising from a part of eastern Kabul, near a neighbourhood housing the US embassy and other diplomatic missions.

Firdaus Faramarz, a spokesman for Kabul’s police chief, said the blast occurred in the Ninth Police District.

The blast happened on Thursday morning as a US envoy has been in the capital briefing the Afghan government and others on a deal he says has been reached “in principle” with the Taliban on ending America’s longest war.

A Taliban suicide bombing in eastern Kabul on Monday night — which the insurgents said targeted a foreign compound — killed at least 16 people and wounded more than 100, almost all of them local civilians.

READ MORE

30 injured as train and truck collide on crossing in Japan

- Press Association

More on this topic

Cork Farmer focuses on increasing milk yield and reducing workload with Eornagold Cork Farmer focuses on increasing milk yield and reducing workload with Eornagold

US Open day 10: Nadal battles into final four as Andreescu continues to shineUS Open day 10: Nadal battles into final four as Andreescu continues to shine

30 injured as train and truck collide on crossing in Japan30 injured as train and truck collide on crossing in Japan

Texas inmate executed for killing two women in 2003Texas inmate executed for killing two women in 2003

ExplosionKabul

More in this Section

Vegan and vegetarian diets may increase stroke risk, experts sayVegan and vegetarian diets may increase stroke risk, experts say

Iceland has to ease laws to allow Mike Pence’s security team to escort him on visitIceland has to ease laws to allow Mike Pence’s security team to escort him on visit

Apple employees among victims of fire that killed 34 on boat off CaliforniaApple employees among victims of fire that killed 34 on boat off California

High tide and storm surge in US as Hurricane Dorian approachesHigh tide and storm surge in US as Hurricane Dorian approaches


Lifestyle

Vermont-born singer-songwriter Sam Amidon will be in Cork next week to performing his tribute to Harry Smith and “his wild and woolly Anthology of American Folk Music”. The gig takes place at Live St Luke’s as part of the Sounds From A Safe Harbour festival on Sunday, Sept 15, at 5.30pm.A Question of taste: Sam Amidon

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

  • 7
  • 22
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »