News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Lady Gaga heralds coming of make-up line on Amazon

Tuesday, July 09, 2019 - 08:39 PM

Lady Gaga said the last thing the world needs is another beauty brand – but that is too bad, as she unveiled plans for a cosmetics range.

The pop star made all her followers, known as Little Monsters, happy when she released a video with that message on social media.

It heralds the coming of her new beauty line, Haus Laboratories, reportedly to be sold on Amazon come September.

Gaga dropped the news in an interview with the Business of Fashion, coinciding with the video that encourages all to embrace their own ideas about beauty.

Business of Fashion says the three initial products are multi-use colour for cheeks, eyes and lips in six shade families.

A kit with all three will sell for 49 US dollars (£39). Pre-orders begin July 15.

Gaga says in the video: “Beauty is how you see yourself.”

She adds: “We want you to love yourself.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

No Andy Murray singles return at US OpenNo Andy Murray singles return at US Open

Saudi princess tried in absentia for alleged Paris beatingSaudi princess tried in absentia for alleged Paris beating

Dublin Ladies Football manager calls for LGFA to scrap provincial championshipsDublin Ladies Football manager calls for LGFA to scrap provincial championships

Gardaí appeal for information on public order incident at Dublin nightclubGardaí appeal for information on public order incident at Dublin nightclub

Lady Gaga

More in this Section

Trump’s Twitter tirade another sign of his maverick styleTrump’s Twitter tirade another sign of his maverick style

Billionaire Trump foe Tom Steyer changes his mind and joins 2020 raceBillionaire Trump foe Tom Steyer changes his mind and joins 2020 race

Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic to become first public space companyRichard Branson’s Virgin Galactic to become first public space company

Trump launches fresh onslaught on ‘wacky’ UK ambassadorTrump launches fresh onslaught on ‘wacky’ UK ambassador


Lifestyle

Muriel Pate, medication safety specialist pharmacist, HSE National Quality ImprovementWorking Life: Muriel Pate, medication safety specialist pharmacist

Don’t stress about baggage charges for your week in the sun this summer. Pare back your holiday wardrobe to the bare essentials and fill that carry on with a few versatile but stylish, wear-anywhere-wonders that you know you’ll reach for day after day. This is your ten-point, ten-kilo packing plan for perfect holiday style! Carolyn Moore reports.Packing perfect summer style it into a 10kg carry-on

Luxury fashion retailer Brown Thomas showcased its autumn/winter 19 collections at the Examination Hall in Trinity College, Dublin, flanked by ornamental pilasters and imposing whole-length portraits of Queen Elizabeth and eminent alumni. The message of the 90-look show was clear – gutsy glamour is top of the new season curriculum.Gutsy glamour on show as Brown Thomas airs its autumn/winter 19 collections

It’s the latest green juice the wellness world is loving.What is chlorophyll water and should you be drinking it?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »