NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Labour’s McDonnell calls for opposition to Tommy Robinson

Friday, November 30, 2018 - 12:01 PM

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has called for a show of opposition against the “poison” politics of far-right activist Tommy Robinson.

With Mr Robinson expected to feature prominently in a Brexit march in London two days before the Commons votes on the UK’s EU withdrawal deal, Mr McDonnell urged Labour supporters to join a counter-demonstration.

Mr McDonnell called for a mass protest against Mr Robinson at the December 9 march.

It doesn’t matter whether you voted leave or remain, Tommy Robinson doesn’t represent you

The shadow chancellor said: “This march isn’t about Brexit, it’s about far-right extremists dressing up in suits and pretending to be respectable.

READ MORE: Families hand over debris in plea for search to resume for missing MH370 plane

“It doesn’t matter whether you voted leave or remain, Tommy Robinson doesn’t represent you.

“I call on all Labour members and anyone who cares about the future of our country to join the demonstration on 9 December and stand firm against the poison Robinson is trying to inject into our politics.

“A newly-energised, well-funded network of hate is emerging, from Steve Bannon in the US to the former EDL leader Tommy Robinson at home, and it threatens the very fabric of our nation.

Former English Defence League (EDL) leader Tommy Robinson (David Mirzoeff/PA)

“The Labour movement must be front and centre in opposing them, and I’m glad that Momentum are leading the way.

Mr McDonnell added: “The working class of Britain have a proud history of beating the far-right.

“In Lewisham in the 1970s the National Front were outnumbered by nearly 10 to one.

“At Cable Street, the local Jewish community and socialists from across Britain stood firm against Oswald Mosley’s Blackshirts.”

His comments come after the appointment of Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, as an adviser on rape gangs and prison reform to Ukip leader Gerard Batten caused controversy.

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage, who has denounced Mr Robinson as a “thug”, has called for Mr Batten to be ousted over the move.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

BrexitJohn McDonnellTommy Robinson

More in this Section

American university arming students with hockey pucks to combat gun attacks

Inmate ‘confessed to 90 killings’ so he could switch prisons

Angela Merkel’s plane makes unscheduled landing on way to G20 meeting

No charges for migrants arrested amid tear gas clashes at US-Mexico border


Lifestyle

5 myths about measles you need to stop believing

Ask Audrey: How could you possibly love someone from the midlands?

How to nip worry in the bud for anxious children

Scene and Heard: : This week's entertainment news

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 28, 2018

    • 8
    • 9
    • 10
    • 17
    • 20
    • 37
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »