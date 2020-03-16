Labour MP in England confirmed as having Covid-19

A second MP has confirmed they have tested positive for coronavirus.

Labour’s Kate Osborne said she was diagnosed with Covid-19 following a period of self-isolation and subsequent testing.

Her diagnosis comes after Health Minister Nadine Dorries confirmed she had tested positive for the disease last week.

I have been diagnosed with Coronavirus (#covidー19uk) following a period of self isolation and subsequent testing. — Kate Osborne (@KateOsborneMP) March 16, 2020

Ms Osborne, an MP in Co Durham, said on Twitter: “I will continue to self isolate until I have fought off the illness, but in the meantime I would encourage everyone to band together and support the most vulnerable in our communities.”

She highlighted the official advice to stay at home for seven days if you have either a high temperature or a new, continuous cough.

A number of MPs have entered self-isolation after coming into contact with Ms Dorries or following the official advice.

Cabinet minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said on Friday that she has tested negative for the virus, but will stay at home for seven days as a precaution.