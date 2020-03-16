News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
CORONAVIRUS

Labour MP in England confirmed as having Covid-19

By Press Association
Monday, March 16, 2020 - 09:52 AM

A second MP has confirmed they have tested positive for coronavirus.

Labour’s Kate Osborne said she was diagnosed with Covid-19 following a period of self-isolation and subsequent testing.

Her diagnosis comes after Health Minister Nadine Dorries confirmed she had tested positive for the disease last week.

Ms Osborne, an MP in Co Durham, said on Twitter: “I will continue to self isolate until I have fought off the illness, but in the meantime I would encourage everyone to band together and support the most vulnerable in our communities.”

She highlighted the official advice to stay at home for seven days if you have either a high temperature or a new, continuous cough.

A number of MPs have entered self-isolation after coming into contact with Ms Dorries or following the official advice.

Cabinet minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said on Friday that she has tested negative for the virus, but will stay at home for seven days as a precaution.

