Labour MP delays Caesarean section to vote on Brexit Withdrawal Agreement

A UK Labour MP has delayed having a Caesarean section to attend the Brexit vote in the House of Commons.

MPs have rejected the Brexit deal by 432 votes to 202, majority 230.

Tulip Siddiq was due to have a Caesarean section on Tuesday but spoke to doctors about delaying her operation until Thursday.

The MP appeared in the Commons sat in a wheelchair.

Labour MP Tulip Siddiq is wheeled through the chamber while MPs vote on the British Prime Minister's Brexit.

Writing on social media Ms Siddiq said: "My decision to delay my baby's birth is not one I take lightly.

"Let me be clear, I have no faith in the pairing system - in July the Govt stole the vote of a new mother.

"It's my duty to represent Hampstead & Kilburn, and I will do just that."

Speaker for the House of Commons John Bercow said yesterday that Ms Siddiq should be have been allowed to vote on the Brexit deal from hospital rather than having to be wheeled into Parliament.

He said it was “completely uncivilised” to make Ms Siddiq postpone giving birth to her child in order to have her say on Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement.

- Digital Desk & Press Association