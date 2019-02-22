NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Labour moving towards support for second Brexit referendum – McDonnell

Friday, February 22, 2019 - 04:03 PM

John McDonnell has signalled that the British Labour Party is moving closer to backing a second public vote in the UK on Brexit.

The UK's shadow chancellor said Labour had kept the option on the table and “we’re moving towards that”.

His comments come with Labour deeply divided over the issue which was partly responsible for the breakaway Independent Group of MPs quitting the party.

Labour’s position, thrashed out at the party’s conference last year, keeps open the option of a so-called People’s Vote if Theresa May is unable to get a deal through Parliament and there is not a general election.

Mr McDonnell told the Evening Standard: “On the People’s Vote, we’ve kept it on the table and we’re moving towards that.”

READ MORE: Government’s Brexit Omnibus Bill: Main points

He said Labour was “moving into implementation stages around our conference decision, around the People’s Vote”.

A compromise plan put forward by Labour MPs Peter Kyle and Phil Wilson could present a route to the party supporting a vote.

The two MPs have devised a plan to support the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal on the condition it is put to a confirmatory public vote.

The Commons could be asked to vote on the Kyle-Wilson amendment next week.

Mr McDonnell said that any referendum would have remaining in the European Union as the alternative to the deal.

“If we were going on a People’s Vote based on a deal that has gone through Parliament in some form, if that got voted down then you’d have status quo, and that would be Remain,” he said.

The shadow chancellor said that if it was an option “I’d campaign for Remain and I’d vote for Remain”.

A spokesman for the People’s Vote campaign said: “It looks like Labour will test whether its Brexit plan has the support of Parliament next week.

READ MORE: Ireland 11th out of EU15 in terms of progress towards just society, equitable economy and clean environment

“It deserves scrutiny but, with the Prime Minister effectively ruling out a customs union, John McDonnell and other senior Labour figures recognise there will be only one option left for them which is in line with party policy.

“If they back compromise proposals to put any final Brexit deal to the people, it will help unite their party, as well as avoid the catastrophe for their constituents of a no-deal departure from the EU.”

Meanwhile, Jeremy Corbyn was setting out his Brexit plans in Madrid at the Party of European Socialists meeting.

Mr Corbyn said: “The damaging deadlock on Brexit must be broken and following my discussions with European Union leaders and officials, I am in no doubt that Labour’s alternative plan is credible and could be negotiated with the EU.”

He added: “None of us can allow Britain’s exit from the European Union to be exploited by the whims of big business and the super-rich.

“Companies who shift their accounting operations back and forth across borders to minimise their tax bills are carrying out daylight robbery.

“By failing to crack down on aggressive tax avoidance, Theresa May is allowing the British public to be ripped off and exposing the kind of Brexit she and her party want to deliver.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Brexit protocols we hope we won’t need

EU and US will 'do right by Ireland' post Brexit, Taoiseach claims

Brexit Omnibus Bill: What happens if UK crash out with no deal?

Kingspan eyeing €600m acquisition spree


KEYWORDS

BrexitpoliticsUK

More in this Section

Watch: Hundreds of Zenit St Petersburg fans welcome team bus with flare salute

Hillsborough pitch like ‘battleground’ after crush, victim’s mother tells court

Judge to consider lifting ban on naming 16-year-old killer of Alesha MacPhail

Vatican summit on sex abuse focuses on accountability


Lifestyle

Toasting the Oscars? 6 award-winning wines to mark the occasion

Live music review: Chvrches play a blinder at the Olympia

7 ways to manage toddler tantrums, according to an expert

The unlikely leading man: Viggo Mortensen earned his Oscar nomination by being everything a movie star isn’t

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 20, 2019

    • 1
    • 9
    • 10
    • 16
    • 19
    • 30
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »