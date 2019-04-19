Labour deletes Passover message featuring loaf of bread

The UK's Labour Party has deleted a Passover message on social media after it came under fire for featuring a loaf of bread.

The message read: “As Jewish people prepare for Passover, we’re wishing everyone in the Jewish community chag sameach #Passover.”

Leavened bread is not eaten during the Jewish holiday, and the inclusion of the image in an official tweet by Jeremy Corbyn’s party – alongside a Star of David and a goblet – led to a barrage of criticism. A screengrab of Labour’s tweet (PA)

One Twitter user responded: “Astonishing (but sadly unsurprising) basic religious illiteracy from @UKLabour.”

Another said: “Is this a joke? You know we don’t eat bread during Pesach.”

And one wrote: “Got to laugh. @ukLabour trying to inclusive to Jews celebrating #Passover. The one thing observant Jews specifically avoid at passover is bread.”

It comes after months of criticism over the party’s handling of allegations of anti-Semitism within its ranks.

I want to wish Jewish families gathering around the seder table this evening a very happy and peaceful Pesach. Today is a chance to celebrate the enormous and lasting contribution made by the Jewish community in the UK, in every walk of life.#Passover pic.twitter.com/ZTZuINlmcN — Theresa May (@theresa_may) April 19, 2019

British Prime Minister Theresa May also tweeted a Passover message in which she wished Jewish families “gathering around the seder table this evening a very happy and peaceful Pesach”.

She said: “Today is a chance to celebrate the enormous and lasting contribution made by the Jewish community in the UK, in every walk of life.”

