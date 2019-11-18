News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Kuwait ruler sacks son and another minister amid embezzlement scandal

Kuwait ruler sacks son and another minister amid embezzlement scandal
By Press Association
Monday, November 18, 2019 - 05:16 PM

Kuwait’s ruler has fired his own son and another cabinet minister after they publicly feuded over accusations of corruption, ordering the prime minister to form a new government.

Sheikh Sabah al Ahmad al Sabah issued the decree just days after Kuwait’s cabinet resigned amid a separate inquiry.

The country’s prime minister Sheikh Jaber al Mubarak al Sabah, who has held the post since 2011, has asked the emir to relieve him of the task of forming a new government.

The emir fired both defence minister Nasser al Sabah, his son, and interior minister Khaled al Sabah, who had issued statements against each other.

The defence minister said he discovered that 790 million US dollars was embezzled while the interior minister served as his predecessor.

Sheikh Nasser is seeking the prosecution of his predecessor along with five other top defence ministry officials over the alleged embezzlement.

File photo of a general view of Kuwait’s National Assembly (Gustavo Ferreri/AP)
File photo of a general view of Kuwait’s National Assembly (Gustavo Ferreri/AP)

The cabinet resigned last week after a minister stepped down following a grilling by parliament.

The justice ministry imposed a gag order banning local media from reporting on the embezzlement case.

It said the trial would be closed and that no information related to it should be circulated in social or traditional media.

“As this issue is being deliberated by our independent judiciary, we urge everyone to not discuss it in the media until the law takes its course,” the emir said in a televised address.

“We are committed to protecting public funds.

“No one convicted of squandering public funds will escape the law.

“No corrupt individuals will be protected, and I will personally follow this issue.”

While Sheikh Nasser is not currently in line for the throne, his appointment as defence minister drew attention as it came after Saudi King Salman similarly appointed his son to defence minister before upending succession and making him the crown prince.

Parliamentary elections are expected in November 2020.

More on this topic

'I am over the moon': Cork man to be reunited with family after Dengue fever scare in the Philippines'I am over the moon': Cork man to be reunited with family after Dengue fever scare in the Philippines

Asian demand for craft beer lifts Carlsberg revenuesAsian demand for craft beer lifts Carlsberg revenues

Researchers discover oldest fossil forest in AsiaResearchers discover oldest fossil forest in Asia

Kyrgyzstan’s ex-president calls for government’s removal after arrest bid failsKyrgyzstan’s ex-president calls for government’s removal after arrest bid fails

KuwaitpoliticsTOPIC: Asia

More in this Section

Nancy Pelosi invites Donald Trump to give evidence to impeachment inquiryNancy Pelosi invites Donald Trump to give evidence to impeachment inquiry

Jennifer Arcuri asks Boris Johnson for apologyJennifer Arcuri asks Boris Johnson for apology

Sri Lanka’s new president reaches out to Tamils and Muslims at inaugurationSri Lanka’s new president reaches out to Tamils and Muslims at inauguration

Lawyers urge Prince Andrew to speak to US police about Epstein caseLawyers urge Prince Andrew to speak to US police about Epstein case


Lifestyle

For the interiors lover who can’t resist a New Year’s revamp or a simple freshening up, there are plenty of new books on the shelves to inspire, writes Carol O’CallaghanFour new books to inspire your interiors renovation

Helen O’Callaghan hears about awards for global changeGOAL Changemakers Award: Primary schools asked for views

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »