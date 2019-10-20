News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Kurdish fighters pull out of key Syrian border town

By Press Association
Sunday, October 20, 2019 - 04:37 PM

Fighters with the main Kurdish-led group in Syria have evacuated the northern town of Ras al-Ayn, a spokesman said, adding they have no armed presence there any more.

Kino Gabriel, of the Syrian Democratic Forces, said Sunday’s evacuation was part of the agreement to pause military operations against Turkey with American mediation.

The withdrawal of Kurdish fighters from Ras al-Ayn would open the way for them to leave a broader stretch of territory along the Syria-Turkey border, as part of an agreement reached between the US and Turkey.

After the evacuation, the Kurdish fighters will redeploy from a zone 75 miles wide and 20 miles deep between the towns of Ras al-Ayn and Tal Abyad.

