NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Koons’s ‘Rabbit’ fetches record $91m at New York auction

Thursday, May 16, 2019 - 06:58 AM

A stainless steel sculpture of a rabbit by Jeff Koons has set an auction record in New York, fetching over 91 million dollars (€81m)

The sale of Koons’s 1986 “Rabbit” at Christie’s on Wednesday was the most expensive work by a living artist ever sold at auction.

The previous record for a living artist’s work sold at auction was set by British artist David Hockney.

His 1972 Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures) brought in 90.3 million dollars at Christie’s last year.

The New York Times says Robert E Mnuchin, an art dealer and the father of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, was the winning bidder for “Rabbit”, which had an estimated sale price of at least 50 million dollars.

Christie’s says the sculpture is one of three editions plus one artist’s proof.

READ MORE

Democratic presidential candidates condemn Alabama abortion law

- Press Association

More on this topic

Ed Woodward admits Manchester United have had a ‘turbulent season’

Lidl’s reaction to Kylie Jenner’s new skin range is just the wurst

Thomas Cook shares nosedive on fresh profit warning as Brexit takes its toll

In pictures: Lampard and Terry ahead of Derby v Aston Villa play-off final

KEYWORDS

Christie'sDavid HockneyJeff KoonsNew York

More in this Section

Former Australian prime minister Bob Hawke dies aged 89

Tommy Robinson sued over claims about bullied Syrian schoolboy

Man arrested after threats made on social media ahead of football game

Ukraine’s president-elect to be sworn in next week


Lifestyle

From Kim Kardashian to Alicia Keys: Five celebs spreading skin positivity

Women take centre stage in the latest Game of Thrones series. Meet the Irish women of Winterfell

Mountain man: Pat Fitzpatrick puts his new fitness regimen to the test in the Comeraghs

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

    • 20
    • 21
    • 25
    • 28
    • 33
    • 39
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »