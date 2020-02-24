News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Kobe Bryant’s widow sues helicopter company over fatal crash

Kobe Bryant’s widow sues helicopter company over fatal crash
Monday, February 24, 2020 - 06:29 PM

The widow of Kobe Bryant has sued the owner of the helicopter that crashed in fog and killed her husband and their 13-year-old daughter last month.

The wrongful death lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant in Los Angeles says the pilot was careless and negligent by flying in cloudy conditions on January 26 and should have aborted the flight.

Pilot Ara Zobayan was among the nine people killed in the crash.

Kobe Bryant and his wife, Vanessa (LM Otero/AP)
Kobe Bryant and his wife, Vanessa (LM Otero/AP)

The lawsuit was filed as a public memorial service for Bryant, his daughter and all the victims was being held at the arena where the NBA superstar played most of his career.

Kobe BryantVanessa BryantTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Nasa mathematician portrayed in Hidden Figures diesNasa mathematician portrayed in Hidden Figures dies

Several injured as car hits crowd at German carnivalSeveral injured as car hits crowd at German carnival

Coronavirus pushes beyond Asia as it takes aim at Europe and Middle EastCoronavirus pushes beyond Asia as it takes aim at Europe and Middle East

UK 'prepared for all coronavirus eventualities'UK 'prepared for all coronavirus eventualities'


Lifestyle

'I came here for one thing, and that's to shine. That's why I'm wearing all this sparkly shit.'Review: Mick Flannery and Valerie June, Right Here Right Now festival, Cork Opera House

While love was in the air earlier this month, An Garda Síochána has warned daters of the potential dangers of looking for love online.Making Cents: Online daters can risk more than just their heart

It’s natural to worry if your kids keep picking up colds and tummy bugs at nursery or school.Can I prevent my children getting sick so often?

Right from Steve Cooney’s first didgeridoo note on the opening track of their third album, Dublin-based seven-piece the Bonny Men command their audience’s absolute attention.Album Review: The Bonny Men - The Broken Pledge

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »