Knifeman kills one and wounds nine at Finnish shopping centre

By Press Association
Tuesday, October 01, 2019 - 02:08 PM

A man with a knife-like weapon has killed one person and wounded at least nine others at a shopping centre in central Finland, police said.

The attacker has also been wounded and is in custody after the assault in the town of Kuopio.

Police said they were forced to use a gun to stop the violence at the Herman shopping centre, which has been evacuated. Officers did not confirm if they had shot the suspect, and did not provide further details.

The conditions of the wounded, including the attacker, were not immediately available and police have not provided a possible motive.

Prime minister Antti Rinne tweeted that the violence was “shocking and totally condemnable”.

Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat reported that the shopping centre houses a vocational school which the attacker allegedly tried to enter. Finnish media also reported that the man used a type of sword.

