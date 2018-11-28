Home»world

Knickers the cow too big for the chop

Wednesday, November 28, 2018 - 10:11 AM

Knickers the giant cow has been saved from the slaughterhouse because he is too big to be made into burgers.

The steer stands at 194cm, or around six foot four inches, and weighs nearly 1.4 tons (1,400kgs).

The Holstein Friesian is too big to be transported, and so will live out his days on the farm in Western Australia.

The black-and-white Holstein Friesian won social media fame and many proclamations of “Holy Cow!” after photos surfaced of the giant steer standing head and shoulders above a herd of brown cattle in Western Australia state.

Owner Geoff Pearson said: “We have a high turnover of cattle, and he was lucky enough to stay behind.”

Australian media say Knickers is believed to be the tallest steer in the country.

Instead of becoming steaks and burgers, seven-year-old Knickers will get to live out his life in Pearson’s fields in Lake Preston, southwest of Perth.


