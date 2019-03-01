Kim Jong Un tours Hanoi after summit breakdown

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un headed out of his locked-down hotel in Hanoi for official meetings with Vietnamese leaders a day after his summit breakdown with US President Donald Trump.

His talks with Mr Trump failed Thursday over a dispute on how much sanctions relief the US should give North Korea in return for nuclear disarmament steps.

Mr Trump said he walked away from his second summit with Kim Jong Un because Mr Kim demanded the US lift all of its sanctions, a claim that North Korea’s delegation called a rare news conference in the middle of the night to deny.

Mr Trump’s much-anticipated meeting with Mr Kim, held in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi on Wednesday and Thursday, ended abruptly and without the two leaders signing any agreements.

Mr Trump spoke with reporters soon after the talks broke down and said the dispute over sanctions was the deal breaker.

“Basically, they wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety, and we couldn’t do that,” he said. “We had to walk away from that.”

Hours later, two senior members of the North’s delegation told reporters that was not what Mr Kim had demanded. North Korea Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho, centre, during a press conference in Hanoi (Vincent Yu/AP)

They insisted he had asked only for partial sanctions relief in exchange for shutting down the North’s main nuclear complex.

Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said the North was also ready to offer in writing a permanent halt of the country’s nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests.

Vice Foreign Minister Choe Sun Hui said Mr Trump’s reaction puzzled Kim and added that Kim “may have lost his will (to continue) North Korea-US dealings”.

The State Department then clarified the US position.

A senior official said the North Koreans “basically asked for the lifting of all sanctions”.

But he acknowledged the North’s demand was only for Washington to back the lifting of United Nations Security Council sanctions imposed since March 2016 and did not include the other resolutions going back a decade more.

What Pyongyang was seeking, he said, was the lifting of sanctions that impede the civilian economy and the people’s livelihood – as Mr Ri had claimed.

The UN Security Council has imposed nearly a dozen resolutions targeting North Korea, making it one of the most heavily sanctioned countries in the world.

In a much softer tone than the officials at the late-night news conference, the North’s state-run media made no mention of Mr Trump’s decision to walk away without any agreements and indicated that the North was looking ahead to more talks.

“The top leaders of the two countries appreciated that the second meeting in Hanoi offered an important occasion for deepening mutual respect and trust and putting the relations between the two countries on a new stage,” it said.

“They agreed to keep in close touch with each other for the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and the epochal development of the DPRK-US relations in the future.”

It said Mr Kim expressed his thanks to Mr Trump for making positive efforts for the successful meeting and talks “while making a long journey and said goodbye, promising the next meeting”.

