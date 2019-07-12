News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Kim Basinger leads protests on ‘dog meat day’ in South Korea

Kim Basinger leads protests on ‘dog meat day’ in South Korea
Friday, July 12, 2019 - 08:49 AM

Dozens of people opposed to the consumption of dog meat, including US actress Kim Basinger, have protested in Seoul to mark a “dog meat day” in South Korea.

About 20 others stood on the opposite side of the road calling for the legalisation of dog meat. There were no reports of violence.

Under a traditional belief, Friday is the first of three hottest days in South Korea.

Kim Basinger, left, with a pet dog during a rally to oppose eating dog meat, in front of the National Assembly in Seoul (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
Kim Basinger, left, with a pet dog during a rally to oppose eating dog meat, in front of the National Assembly in Seoul (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

Many South Koreans believe eating dog meat or chicken soups on those three days gives them strength to beat the heat.

Basinger said: “We have to end this cruelty on this planet.”

Dog meat is neither legal nor explicitly banned in South Korea. Dog meat restaurants are a dwindling business in South Korea in recent years.

- Press Association

More on this topic

'Right then, we’ll see you all back at the Lobby' - Reminiscing music, long hours and good memories'Right then, we’ll see you all back at the Lobby' - Reminiscing music, long hours and good memories

Boy, 10, who drowned in Louth named locally Boy, 10, who drowned in Louth named locally

Man charged charged with the murder of William McCormickMan charged charged with the murder of William McCormick

Sick dog treated like royalty by restaurant staff before being put downSick dog treated like royalty by restaurant staff before being put down

dog meatSouth Korea

More in this Section

I didn’t want to be little girl crying wolf over Brexit, says outgoing PM MayI didn’t want to be little girl crying wolf over Brexit, says outgoing PM May

Johnson insists ‘common sense’ breaking out over getting Brexit doneJohnson insists ‘common sense’ breaking out over getting Brexit done

Harvey Weinstein adds #MeToo critic to his legal teamHarvey Weinstein adds #MeToo critic to his legal team

Dozens injured as turbulence forces flight to land in HawaiiDozens injured as turbulence forces flight to land in Hawaii


Lifestyle

It's somewhat ironic the Naval Service's commander spends most of his days on Haulbowline Island, just a stone's throw from Spike Island where three of his granduncles were interned in 1921 – and a fact he only found out two years ago.Spike Island exhibition shares stories of soldiers interned during War of Independence

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: My sister caught the Norry flu coming back from Lanzarote, and now she can’t pass Penneys

The Cope Foundation offers an employment support service which aims to connect young people who have intellectual disabilities with employers. Donal O’Keeffe meets three people who are benefitting from the scheme.'If I didn’t have Cope, I’d be so lost' - Coping well on transition into work

A new operatic piece devised by composer Brian Irvine and video designer Netia Jones tells the story of Rosemary Kennedy, writes Cathy Desmond.Tragic tale of the forgotten Rosemary Kennedy

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »