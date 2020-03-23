Key points as Boris Johnson orders UK lockdown

The British Prime Minister has laid out a series measures placing the UK on lockdown as the British Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Here are the key points from Boris Johnsons’ address to the nation:

– People will only be allowed to leave the house for limited purposes

Mr Johnson said that residents will only be allowed to leave their homes for shopping for basic necessities – as infrequently as possible.

One form of exercise a day will be allowed – for example a run, walk or cycle – alone or with members of your household, while those with any medical need or anyone providing care or helping a vulnerable person.

Travelling to and from work will be permitted, but only when absolutely absolutely necessary and work cannot be done from home.

– Police will have powers to enforce rules

Anyone who is not following the rules could be fined, Mr Johnson said, while police will have powers to disperse gatherings.

Although parks will remain open for exercise, gatherings will be dispersed.

– All shops selling non-essential goods are to shut

To ensure compliance with the instruction to stay at home, Mr Johnson said all shops selling non-essential goods, including clothing and electronic stores, will be closed.

Libraries, playgrounds, outdoor gyms and places of worship will also be closed.

– All social events will be stopped

Gatherings with more than two people in public, excluding people you live with, will be stopped, as will weddings, baptisms and other ceremonies.

Mr Johnson said these measures exclude funerals.

– The measures will be under constant review

Mr Johnson assured the public that the restrictions are to be kept under constant review.

They could be relaxed in three weeks if evidence shows the Government is able.