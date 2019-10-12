News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Key highway reached in Syria offensive, Turkish media reports

Key highway reached in Syria offensive, Turkish media reports
By Press Association
Saturday, October 12, 2019 - 08:46 AM

Turkey-backed Syrian opposition forces have reached a strategic highway in northeastern Syria as the offensive against Kurdish fighters enters its fourth day, according to reports.

Anadolu news agency said the forces have arrived at the M-4 highway that connects the Syrian towns of Manbij and Qamishli. The road is about 19 miles south of the Turkish border.

Turkey has said it aims to push back Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units, or YPG, which it considers terrorists for its links to a decades-long Kurdish insurgency within its own borders.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Friday that Turkey will not stop until the YPG, which forms the backbone of the US-backed ground force against the so-called Islamic State, withdraws beyond a 20-mile line from the border.

More on this topic

100,000 flee as Turkey pushes further into Syria100,000 flee as Turkey pushes further into Syria

First Turkish soldier killed as troops push deeper into SyriaFirst Turkish soldier killed as troops push deeper into Syria

Turkish military operation results in displacement and hospital closure in SyriaTurkish military operation results in displacement and hospital closure in Syria

Turkey presses on into Syria as terrified residents fleeTurkey presses on into Syria as terrified residents flee

TOPIC: Syria

More in this Section

Animal rights group claims ‘mass arrests’ at UK fish market demonstrationAnimal rights group claims ‘mass arrests’ at UK fish market demonstration

Jackie Brown star Robert Forster dies aged 78Jackie Brown star Robert Forster dies aged 78

Heavy rain and winds lash Tokyo as strong typhoon approachesHeavy rain and winds lash Tokyo as strong typhoon approaches

Donald Trump says Kevin McAleenan is out at Homeland SecurityDonald Trump says Kevin McAleenan is out at Homeland Security


Lifestyle

Fevers are something parents get used to, but it’s important to know the cause and what to do, says Dr Phil Kieran.Fever pitch: Dr Phil Kieran on what to do when your child has a temperature

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »