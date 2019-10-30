Key dates and deadlines in UK general election campaign

Here is the official timetable for the general election, according to the Electoral Commission:
Wednesday November 6: Dissolution of Parliament.
Monday November 11: Deadline for publication of notice of election.
Thursday November 14: Last day for candidates to submit nomination papers.
Tuesday November 26: Deadline for applications to register to vote, and to apply for postal votes.
Wednesday December 4: Deadline to apply for a proxy vote.
Thursday December 12: Election day. Polls open from 7am to 10pm.