Key Brexit legislation pushed back following backlash from MPs

Theresa May has shelved plans to introduce key Brexit legislation to implement the Withdrawal Agreement in the first week of June following a major backlash from MPs.

The Withdrawal Agreement Bill had been expected to be published on Friday and be debated by MPs in the week beginning June 3, when they return after the Whitsun recess.

But Government whip Mark Spencer, announcing forthcoming business in the Commons, said: “We will update the House on the publication and introduction of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill on our return from the Whitsun recess.”

Mr Spencer was deputising at business questions following the resignation of Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom, who left the Government in protest at Mrs May’s plans for the Brexit legislation.

- Press Association