Key aide to Kim Jong Un removed from post, claims South Korea

Kim Jong Un
Wednesday, April 24, 2019 - 11:40 AM

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's most trusted policy adviser has been removed from one of his posts, according to a politician in South Korea.

The head of parliament's intelligence committee, Lee Hye-hoon, on Wednesday cited South Korea's main spy agency as saying that Kim Yong Chol lost his Workers' Party post in charge of relations with South Korea.

She said she received a private briefing from the National Intelligence Service.

Recovery efforts stall as more than 50 believed dead in Burma jade mine mudslide

If confirmed, the development would add to speculation that Mr Kim is being sidelined from nuclear diplomacy after February's North Korean-US summit ended abruptly.

He has been North Korea's top nuclear negotiator and counterpart of US secretary of state Mike Pompeo since Kim Jong Un entered nuclear talks with the US early last year.

Sri Lanka bombings death toll nears 360 as police make more arrests

-PA

