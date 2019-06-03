NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Kevin Spacey appears at court for hearing over alleged groping case

Monday, June 03, 2019 - 03:14 PM

Kevin Spacey has arrived at a courthouse in Massachusetts where a hearing is set in the case accusing him of groping an 18-year-old busboy in 2016.

The former House Of Cards actor was not required to attend Monday’s pretrial hearing in Nantucket.

Wearing a grey suit and glasses, Spacey walked into the courthouse with his lawyers.

Spacey has pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault and battery.

The Club Car Restaurant (Rodrique Ngowi/AP)

His accuser says Spacey groped him in the crowded bar of the Club Car, where the teenager worked as a busboy.

On Friday, Spacey’s lawyer Alan Jackson accused the man of deleting text messages that support Spacey’s claims of innocence.

Mr Jackson wants the court to demand that prosecutors turn over a “complete and unaltered” forensic copy of the accuser’s phone.

- Press Association

Kevin Spacey

