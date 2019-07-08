News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Kevin Spacey accuser ‘dropped civil suit to focus on criminal case’

Monday, July 08, 2019 - 05:36 PM

A lawyer says the man who accused Kevin Spacey of assaulting him at a bar dropped his civil lawsuit against the actor because he is on an “emotional roller-coaster”.

Attorney Mitchell Garabedian told a judge on Monday that the accuser dropped the lawsuit because the man wanted only “one roller-coaster ride at a time”, and the criminal case against Spacey is “enough”.

The accuser voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit last week without explanation just days after it was filed.

Spacey still faces a criminal charge of indecent assault and battery. He denies the allegations.

Mr Garabedian also told the judge his client cannot find the phone the accuser used the night he says Spacey assaulted him in 2016.

The judge had ordered the accuser to turn the phone over to the defence team by Monday.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Average of 50 domestic violence applications made every day last year

Works to stabilise historic Cork buildings to begin

Justice Minister claims FG 'not hiding behind anything' by refusing to publish Maria Bailey swing case report

More than 300 people attend birthday party for broken escalator

Kevin Spacey

More in this Section

MPs to launch fresh bid to block no-deal Brexit in NI Commons vote

Migrants in Italy boat dispute disembark despite ban

Three people gored in Pamplona bull festival

Jodrell Bank given Unesco World Heritage status


Lifestyle

The phoenix rises: New work after a conflagration for Cork artist Peadar Lamb

This is what to do if your child gets stung this summer

Weeding out smoking habit for sake of the kids

Megan Barton-Hanson and Tess Holliday launch Get Body Posi movement with a 4-step guide to self-love

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »