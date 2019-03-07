NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Kentucky zoo closed after huge sinkhole discovered

Thursday, March 07, 2019 - 08:36 AM

A zoo in the United States has been forced to close while engineers study a newly discovered sinkhole.

The huge sinkhole at the zoo in Kentucky was found in an undeveloped area away from any zoo animals.

Louisville Zoo spokeswoman Kyle Shepherd She said no people or animals were reported injured and no buildings were damaged.

Officials estimated that the sinkhole is about 45 metres by 75 metres, and about 15 metres deep in places.

The nearby Louisville Mega Cavern also said it was closing temporarily because of a 3.4 magnitude earthquake reported in neighbouring Tennessee.

Officials said they have not determined whether the earthquake caused the sinkhole.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS

sinkholeZoo

