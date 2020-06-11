News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Kelly Clarkson seeks divorce from husband of nearly seven years

Kelly Clarkson seeks divorce from husband of nearly seven years
Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 08:51 PM

Kelly Clarkson has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, Brandon Blackstock.

The singer, talk show host and judge on The Voice filed court papers to end the marriage under her married name Kelly Blackstock on June 4 in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old and 43-year-old Blackstock have a five-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son.

Kelly Clarkson performing live at the Capital FM Summertime Ball 2015 (PA)
Kelly Clarkson performing live at the Capital FM Summertime Ball 2015 (PA)

Clarkson cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, and requested that she not be required to pay Blackstock spousal support.

The filing asks that the singer’s legal last name be restored to Clarkson and it indicates that the couple had a prenuptial agreement.

The two wed in October 2013 in the first marriage for Clarkson and the second for Blackstock.

Blackstock, a talent manager who is the son of Clarkson’s former manager, has two children from his first marriage.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Foreigners allowed into Ukraine to collect surrogate-born babiesForeigners allowed into Ukraine to collect surrogate-born babies

'Tearing down statues doesn't help black people' - Racial justice activists urge peaceful protest'Tearing down statues doesn't help black people' - Racial justice activists urge peaceful protest

Covid-19 deaths in UK stayed above 1,000 a day for 22 consecutive days in April, analysis showsCovid-19 deaths in UK stayed above 1,000 a day for 22 consecutive days in April, analysis shows

Thousands evacuated and two firefighters killed in India gas field blazeThousands evacuated and two firefighters killed in India gas field blaze


Lifestyle

I ate a meal without using my hands or any utensils, like a dog, just to see what it was like. (Sloppy, as I expected,) writes Molly YoungMolly Young: Insanity can keep you sane during Covid-19 lockdown

Sorting out Cork people for ages ..Ask Audrey: West Cork staycations are so now on Douglas Road

Weather update: this summer is set to be fresh and cool with shades of pistachio, mint, dried basil and sage. More saturated than white and creams; more grown-up than pretty pastels; consider these summer greens a stylish way of getting your five- a-day.Trend of the Week: Summer Greens - Embrace the salad days of summer

David Gray, Hillary Clinton and Steve Bannon all feature in impressive documentaries tonightThursday TV highlights: Other Voices, David Gray and two gripping documentaries

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »