Katie Price waits for damages ruling after being sued by ex-husband Alex Reid

By Press Association
Friday, March 13, 2020 - 06:28 AM

Former model Katie Price is waiting to hear how big a damages sum a High Court judge will award ex-husband Alex Reid after he claimed that she misused private information about his sex life.

Mr Justice Warby analysed evidence relating to the size of a damages award at a High Court hearing in London on Monday and is due to deliver a ruling on Friday.

Another judge ruled in November that Reid, a cage fighter, was entitled to damages.

Reid, 44, sued Price, 41, alleging breach of confidence, misuse of private information and breach of contract.

Katie Price was sued by her ex-husband (Steve Parsons/PA)
Katie Price was sued by her ex-husband (Steve Parsons/PA)

He said Price made a series of disclosures about his sex life.

Reid says Price said things which led to him being “denigrated in the street”.

Mr Justice Warby was told, at Monday’s hearing that, Price was bankrupt.

Barrister Philip Williams, who represented Reid, indicated that his client would be in a “line of creditors”.

Mr Justice Warby said Price had “not engaged” in the proceedings for some time.

Price married Reid at a ceremony in Las Vegas in 2010. They divorced the following year.

Alex ReidKatie PriceTOPIC: Court case

