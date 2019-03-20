NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Katie Price due in court to face charges of shouting abuse at school

Wednesday, March 20, 2019 - 08:13 AM

Katie Price is due to appear in court in England accused of shouting abuse outside a school.

The former glamour model, 40, is facing two charges of using threatening and abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in the West Sussex village of Shipley on September 6 last year.

Sussex Police said there had been a verbal altercation outside a primary school.

Price was criticised by a judge last week after she failed to attend a hearing at Crawley Magistrates’ Court because she was out of the country.

District Judge Amanda Kelly adjourned the case until Wednesday after saying Price had shown “a lack of respect for the whole court system”.

Instagram fails to remove disturbing images a month after promising to remove self-harm content

It is the third court case Price, who lives in Dial Post near Horsham in England, has faced this year.

Last month, she was given another driving ban after being convicted of being nearly twice the limit while in charge of her pink Range Rover.

In January, she was banned after admitting driving while disqualified. She was also ordered to pay fines for the unrelated offences.

- Press Association

