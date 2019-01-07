NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Katie Price denies being drunk in charge of motor vehicle

Monday, January 07, 2019 - 11:33 AM

Former glamour model Katie Price has denied being almost twice the legal alcohol limit while legally in charge of a pink Range Rover.

The 40-year-old, of Horsham, Surrey, who is accused of being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle on October 10 last year, appeared at Bromley Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police found Price in charge of the stationary vehicle at 1.40am at Shooter’s Hill in Greenwich, south-east London, the court heard.

Katie Price arriving at Bromley Magistrates’ Court

It is alleged Price had 69 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Wearing a grey fur coat, blue jeans and black stilettos, Price spoke only to deny the charge and give her name, address and date of birth.

The Metropolitan Police said she had been charged by postal requisition on December 10 and told to appear at the court on January 7.

It follows her arrest in Woolwich, south-east London, in October.

Police at the time said officers had come across a car, showing signs of damage, stationary at the roadside at about 2am.

Price was bailed to attend Bexley Magistrates Court on February 25 when her trial will start.

She thanked district judge Nigel Dean before leaving the court room.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Katie Price

Related Articles

Courts to see rise in video-links following report

Former Senator found guilty of assaulting gardaí after Indiependence music festival

Three arrested after Cork city burglary, man charged in connection with separate burglary in Limerick

Woman missing with three-year-old son has ‘gone underground’, lawyers say

More in this Section

Katie Price arrives at court to face drink driving charge

Convoy of lorries joins no-deal Brexit holding bay test at disused airfield

Saudi woman seeking asylum barricades herself in Thailand hotel

Eurosceptics step up no-deal Brexit calls as May battles to keep her plan alive


Lifestyle

Why running on an incline could save you time at the gym this year

Stan and Ollie in Cork: A look back at Laurel and Hardy's visit to Leeside

Islands of Ireland: Middle Calf’s room with a view

On the ball for 2019 fitness regime

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 05, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 37
    • 40
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »