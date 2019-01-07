NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Katie Price arrives at court to face drink driving charge

Monday, January 07, 2019 - 10:22 AM

Former glamour model Katie Price has arrived at court to face a drink driving charge.

Katie Price arriving at Bromley Magistrates’ Court

The 40-year-old of Horsham, Surrey, who has been accused of being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle, is set to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police said she had been charged by postal requisition on December 10 and told to appear at the court on January 7.

It follows her arrest in Woolwich, south east London, in October. Police at the time said officers had come across a car showing signs of damage stationary at the roadside at about 2am.

- Press Association


