Justin Trudeau says cost of Harry and Meghan’s move still needs to be discussed

Canada’s Prime Minister has said his government is “supportive” of Prince Harry and Meghan markle’s move to the country but that the cost still needs to be discussed.

Justin Trudeau’s comments come amid reports claiming that he had agreed for Canadian taxpayers to foot Harry and Meghan’s security bill during their time there.

Speaking to Global News on Monday about the move, Mr Trudeau said: “I think most Canadians are very supportive of having royals be here, but how that looks and what kind of costs are involved, there are still lots of discussions to have.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Yui Mok/PA Wire PA)

Mr Trudeau said there were still “a lot of decisions” to be had by the royal family and Harry and Meghan regarding the “level of engagement they choose to have”.

“We are obviously supportive of their reflections but have responsibilities in that as well,” he said.

“We’re not entirely sure what the final decisions will be.”

His comments echo those of Canada’s finance minister Bill Morneau who said the government “had not spent any time” thinking about the couple’s security costs.

In an interview filmed by CBC, Mr Morneau said: “We obviously are always looking to make sure that as a member of the Commonwealth that we play a role.

“We have not had any discussions on that subject at this time.”

It comes after a report in the London Evening Standard claimed Mr Trudeau agreed that his country’s taxpayers should cover the cost for the couple’s protection.

Earlier on Monday, the Queen issued a statement in support of the couple saying the royal family “respect and understand” their desire for a “new life”.

The head of state announced there would be a “period of transition” with Harry and Meghan – who have said they want to be financially independent and step back as senior royals – living in Canada and the UK.