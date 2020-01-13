News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Justin Trudeau says cost of Harry and Meghan’s move still needs to be discussed

Justin Trudeau says cost of Harry and Meghan’s move still needs to be discussed
By Press Association
Monday, January 13, 2020 - 10:31 PM

Canada’s Prime Minister has said his government is “supportive” of Prince Harry and Meghan markle’s move to the country but that the cost still needs to be discussed.

Justin Trudeau’s comments come amid reports claiming that he had agreed for Canadian taxpayers to foot Harry and Meghan’s security bill during their time there.

Speaking to Global News on Monday about the move, Mr Trudeau said: “I think most Canadians are very supportive of having royals be here, but how that looks and what kind of costs are involved, there are still lots of discussions to have.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Yui Mok/PA Wire PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Yui Mok/PA Wire PA)

Mr Trudeau said there were still “a lot of decisions” to be had by the royal family and Harry and Meghan regarding the “level of engagement they choose to have”.

“We are obviously supportive of their reflections but have responsibilities in that as well,” he said.

“We’re not entirely sure what the final decisions will be.”

His comments echo those of Canada’s finance minister Bill Morneau who said the government “had not spent any time” thinking about the couple’s security costs.

In an interview filmed by CBC, Mr Morneau said: “We obviously are always looking to make sure that as a member of the Commonwealth that we play a role.

“We have not had any discussions on that subject at this time.”

It comes after a report in the London Evening Standard claimed Mr Trudeau agreed that his country’s taxpayers should cover the cost for the couple’s protection.

Earlier on Monday, the Queen issued a statement in support of the couple saying the royal family “respect and understand” their desire for a “new life”.

The head of state announced there would be a “period of transition” with Harry and Meghan – who have said they want to be financially independent and step back as senior royals – living in Canada and the UK.

READ MORE

‘My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's new life’ after ‘transition period’ – Queen says

More on this topic

‘My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's new life’ after ‘transition period’ – Queen says‘My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's new life’ after ‘transition period’ – Queen says

Harry highlights Meghan’s voiceover talents to Disney bossHarry highlights Meghan’s voiceover talents to Disney boss

William and Harry slam ‘offensive and potentially harmful’ newspaper story in UKWilliam and Harry slam ‘offensive and potentially harmful’ newspaper story in UK

UK Home Secretary dismisses claims Meghan has faced racist press coverageUK Home Secretary dismisses claims Meghan has faced racist press coverage

CanadaDuke and Duchess of SussexHarryJustin TrudeauMeghanTOPIC: Royal Family

More in this Section

‘Striking’ reduction in sugar content of soft drinks in Britain after sin tax introduction‘Striking’ reduction in sugar content of soft drinks in Britain after sin tax introduction

UK Home Secretary dismisses claims Meghan has faced racist press coverageUK Home Secretary dismisses claims Meghan has faced racist press coverage

Graffiti painted on Copenhagen’s Little Mermaid statueGraffiti painted on Copenhagen’s Little Mermaid statue

Pope Benedict XVI weighs in on priest celibacy debatePope Benedict XVI weighs in on priest celibacy debate


Lifestyle

This month we are looking at ways to fulfil financial New Year’s resolutions. Buying a home of one’s own is a milestone in life but there are plenty of hurdles to overcome first.Making Cents: Get your house in order before seeking a mortgage

An interactive chart tracks the distribution of food businesses, revealing shocking insights into patterns influencing our choices, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Mapping Cork’s foodscape: The patterns that influence our food choices

Have You Heard George’s Podcast was one of the big winners of the end-of-year lists, topping a number of critics’ polls as the podcast of the year.Podcast Corner: Fresh approach puts George top of the list

Joe Kelly went viral while feeding a lamb, but it’s his bog oak sculptures that are now grabbing attention, writes Pet O’Connell.Art provides shear pleasure for sheep farmer

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »