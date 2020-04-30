News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Justin Amash: Could the third party candidate be a spoiler in race for the White House?

Justin Amash: Could the third party candidate be a spoiler in race for the White House?
By Press Association
Thursday, April 30, 2020 - 01:15 PM

The first major third-party candidate has emerged in the contest between President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Michigan congressman Justin Amash wants to seek the White House as a Libertarian after switching from Republican to independent last July 4 and voting in favour of Mr Trump’s impeachment.

That has annoyed conservative “Never Trumpers” whose ranks have dwindled since 2016 but who nonetheless fear that any serious alternative could shift the support of wary Republicans away from Mr Biden and help ensure that the president secures a second term.

Having Mr Amash in the race could also force Mr Biden to place extra emphasis on key battleground state Michigan.

Mr Amash shrugged off concerns that his candidacy could benefit either Mr Trump or Mr Biden.

“I hear from people who support Joe Biden that I’m helping Trump,” Mr Amash said.

Justin Amash (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
Justin Amash (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

“I hear from people who support Trump that I’m helping Biden. There’s no clear-cut answer to that,” Mr Amash said.

“I firmly believe that the positions I hold and the principles I espouse are ones that reflect a larger portion of the electorate than the number of people supporting either Donald Trump or Joe Biden.”

Former Illinois representative Joe Walsh, who challenged Mr Trump in the Republican 2020 primary, thinks that, by running, Mr Amash will ultimately help Mr Trump — whom he derided as an “authoritarian con man”.

“He can siphon enough votes from the Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, to hand the election to Trump,” Mr Walsh wrote in a Washington Post op-ed.

“If Amash gets the Libertarian nomination and stays in until the end, he could wind up going in the books as the guy who voted to impeach Trump one year, then tipped the election to him 11 months later.”

Former New Mexico governor Gary Johnson ran on the Libertarian ticket the last two presidential cycles and got nearly 4.5 million votes in 2016, though he has said he will not run again.

But attention four years ago focused more on Green Party nominee Jill Stein, who won more votes in Michigan and Wisconsin than Mr Trump’s small margin of victory in both states.

READ MORE

Trump says US will not extend social distancing guidelines

That led some Democrats to blame Ms Stein for helping catapult Mr Trump to the White House, an accusation her party rejected — and no one knows for sure if Green voters might have sided with Democrat Hillary Clinton had they known the race would be as close as it turned out to be in their states.

The keys to the White House are up for grabs in November (Niall Carson/PA)
The keys to the White House are up for grabs in November (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Trump suggested via Twitter that he would relish having Mr Amash in the race.

“I think Amash would make a wonderful candidate,” the president tweeted.

“He almost always votes for the Do Nothing Dems anyway.

“I like him even more than Jill Stein!”

READ MORE

Joe Biden names aides who will help him pick would-be vice-president

More on this topic

Hillary Clinton endorses Joe Biden’s quest for the presidencyHillary Clinton endorses Joe Biden’s quest for the presidency

Hillary Clinton to endorse Joe Biden’s bid for the White HouseHillary Clinton to endorse Joe Biden’s bid for the White House

Nancy Pelosi becomes latest top Democrat to endorse Joe BidenNancy Pelosi becomes latest top Democrat to endorse Joe Biden

Pádraig Hoare: Trump is the party nowPádraig Hoare: Trump is the party now


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

2020Donald TrumpElectionJoe BidenJustin AmashTOPIC: US elections 2020

More in this Section

Child abuse calls to helpline up almost a fifth during lockdown, UK charity warnsChild abuse calls to helpline up almost a fifth during lockdown, UK charity warns

Biotech firm claims new Covid-19 treatment could reduce need for ventilatorsBiotech firm claims new Covid-19 treatment could reduce need for ventilators

European Central Bank looks to bolster Covid-19-ravaged economyEuropean Central Bank looks to bolster Covid-19-ravaged economy

Police ‘horrified’ by swastikas daubed on ‘Protect the NHS’ signsPolice ‘horrified’ by swastikas daubed on ‘Protect the NHS’ signs


Lifestyle

Food is served in a basket on a rope at this isolated eatery.A ‘social distancing’ restaurant for one is opening in a field in Sweden

Sinead Mooney presents and produces Playback on Saturday mornings on RTÉ Radio 1. She has been working in radio for the past 16 years, and is originally from Mayo.A Question of Taste: Sinead Mooney, RTÉ Radio 1

Building Ireland's exploration of a Cork copper mine, and episode two of new crime/thriller series 'Gangs of London' are among today's top picksThursday's TV Highlights: The exploration of a Cork copper mine, and a London crime thriller

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

  • 8
  • 23
  • 31
  • 39
  • 41
  • 45
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »