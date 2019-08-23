News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Justice Ruth Ginsburg completes treatment for tumour on pancreas

By Press Association
Friday, August 23, 2019 - 09:21 PM

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has completed radiation therapy for a tumour on her pancreas – and there is no evidence of the disease remaining.

The US Supreme Court said the tumour was “treated definitively and there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body”.

In a statement, the court said a biopsy performed July 31 confirmed a “localised malignant tumour”.

The court said Ms Ginsburg does not need any additional treatment, but will continue to have periodic blood tests and scans.

The court said Ms Ginsburg cancelled an annual summer visit to Santa Fe, but has otherwise maintained an active schedule during treatment.

Ms Ginsburg, who is 86, has had several bouts with cancer beginning in 1999.

In December, 2018, she had surgery for cancerous growths on her left lung.

- Press Association

