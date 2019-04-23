NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Jussie Smollett lawyers sued by brothers who say they helped stage attack

Tuesday, April 23, 2019 - 04:37 PM

Two brothers who said they helped Jussie Smollett stage a racist and homophobic attack against himself are suing the Empire actor’s lawyers for defamation.

A lawyer for Olabinjo Osundairo and Abimbola Osundairo filed the US federal lawsuit in Chicago on behalf of the brothers.

It names Mark Geragos and his law firm as defendants.

Lawyer Mark Geragos (Richard Vogel/AP)

The suit alleges that Mr Geragos and his firm continued to say publicly in widely reported statements that the brothers “led a criminally homophobic, racist and violent attack against Mr Smollett”, even though they knew that wasn’t true.

Police allege that Smollett paid the brothers to help him stage a January 29 attack in which he said two masked men beat him, hurled racist and homophobic slurs at him, doused him with some sort of chemical substance and looped a rope around his neck.

Smollett, who is black and gay, maintains that the attack was not staged.

- Press Association

