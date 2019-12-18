News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Jury convicts environment protesters ‘with regret’ over London train stunt

Jury convicts environment protesters ‘with regret’ over London train stunt
By Press Association
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - 02:34 PM

Three Extinction Rebellion protesters in the UK who glued themselves to a train have been found guilty “with regret” by a jury in the first crown court trial linked to the environmental demonstrations.

Cathy Eastburn, 52, Mark Ovland, 36, and Luke Watson, 30, were convicted at Inner London Crown Court after halting Docklands Light Railway services at Canary Wharf station.

The trio denied the charges of obstructing a railway on Wednesday April 17, claiming the stunt was justified because of the threat of climate change.

The trio had claimed their actions were justified due to the threat posed by climate change (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The trio had claimed their actions were justified due to the threat posed by climate change (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Watson, of The Street in Manuden, Essex, and Eastburn, of St Gerrards Close, Lambeth, both climbed on top of the train carriage and glued their hands to the roof, while Ovland, of High Street in Keinton Mandeville, Somerset, glued his hands to the side.

After one hour of deliberations, the jury unanimously found the defendants guilty on Wednesday, but the foreman added it was “with regret”.

Extinction Rebellion (XR), an activist group whose protesters are urging government action on climate change, claims the trial was the first to be dealt with by a crown court as opposed to a magistrates’ Court.

Police attended the scene at the east London station in April (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Police attended the scene at the east London station in April (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The trio were released on unconditional bail and will be sentenced by Judge Silas Reid at the same court on Thursday.

They were arrested during two weeks of demonstrations organised by XR which brought parts of London to a standstill.

More on this topic

British judges to get new powers to overturn European court rulingsBritish judges to get new powers to overturn European court rulings

Ten children among 69 migrants intercepted in five boats trying to cross ChannelTen children among 69 migrants intercepted in five boats trying to cross Channel

Johnson hails new Parliament as one of best ever amid appeal for unityJohnson hails new Parliament as one of best ever amid appeal for unity

'I am angry he was out free', says son of solicitor murdered by serial offender in UK'I am angry he was out free', says son of solicitor murdered by serial offender in UK

Canary Wharfclimate changeEnvironmentExtinction RebellionLondonTOPIC: UK

More in this Section

UK residents settle legal claims against Whirlpool following 2016 dryer blazeUK residents settle legal claims against Whirlpool following 2016 dryer blaze

Australia experiences hottest day on recordAustralia experiences hottest day on record

European exoplanet-studying mission launches from South AmericaEuropean exoplanet-studying mission launches from South America

Trump accuses Democrats of 'illegal attempted coup' as US congress prepares for impeachment voteTrump accuses Democrats of 'illegal attempted coup' as US congress prepares for impeachment vote


Lifestyle

The new industry trend predictions are in. Liz Connor takes a look.From mobility training to greener kit: Will these be 2020’s biggest fitness and wellness trends?

Lauren Taylor combines a history-filled city break with some mountain air.Is Bosnia Europe’s best-kept budget ski secret? Discovering the city and slopes of Sarajevo

New low-cost flights make it possible to explore this iconic American city in a few days, says Ryan Hooper.Art, culture and empanadas: Can you fit Miami into a long weekend?

Joint wear and tear affects millions of us – but there’s still lots we can do to help keep them healthy now, and in the longer term, says Abi Jackson.6 ways to help future-proof your joints

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »