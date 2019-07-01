News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Jury at London Bridge attackers’ inquest told ‘no question of attributing blame’

Monday, July 01, 2019 - 01:17 PM

Jurors considering the deaths of the London Bridge and Borough Market attackers have been told there is “no question of attributing blame” as the inquest got under way.

Five women and six men were sworn in on Monday at the Old Bailey for the inquest into the deaths of Khuram Butt, 27, Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22.

On the night of June 3 2017, the three men ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge in a van before running amok around Borough Market with knives and fake suicide belts, killing eight people and injuring 48 more.

London Bridge terrorists, left to right, Khuram Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba (Metropolitan Police/PA)
London Bridge terrorists, left to right, Khuram Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Two police officers and a Spanish man were stabbed as they tried to stop the rampage, jurors were told.

Butt, Redouane and Zaghba were in the process of attacking another member of the public when they were confronted by police marksmen and shot dead, the court heard.

Chief Coroner Mark Lucraft QC said the attack lasted 10 minutes but the inquest would focus on the events around Stoney Street and Middle Road immediately before the shooting.

In his opening remarks, Mr Lucraft said: “There is no question of attributing blame. An inquest is simply a way of establishing facts.”

He said jurors would have to answer four questions – who were the deceased, when and where did they die, and how they came by their deaths.

Top row left to right, Christine Archibald, James McMullan, Alexandre Pigeard and Sebastien Belanger, bottom row left to right, Kirsty Boden, Sara Zelenak, Xavier Thomas and Ignacio Echeverria (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Top row left to right, Christine Archibald, James McMullan, Alexandre Pigeard and Sebastien Belanger, bottom row left to right, Kirsty Boden, Sara Zelenak, Xavier Thomas and Ignacio Echeverria (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Mr Lucraft told jurors: “You are not allowed to express an opinion on any other matters. You may not determine any criminal liability or question of civil liability.”

He said that during the course of the next three weeks, jurors would view graphic images of the attack and hear from the armed officers, who had been granted anonymity.

The jury would also have the chance to view the scene of the shooting in Borough Market on July 3.

Jurors were told a separate inquest had concluded on Friday into the deaths of the victims, Xavier Thomas, 45, Chrissy Archibald, 30, Sara Zelenak, 21, James McMullan, 32, Kirsty Boden, 28, Alexandre Pigeard, 26, Sebastien Belanger, 36, and Ignacio Echeverria, 39.

- Press Association

READ MORE

'At least 10' killed in latest wave of demonstrations in Sudan

More on this topic

London Bridge attackers could have targeted Oxford Street, inquest hears

Police hunt suspect after 13 injured in Lyon explosion

Terror probe launched after seven hurt in Lyon explosion

London Bridge terror attack victims’ devastating injuries revealed

London BridgeLondon Bridge attacksLondon Bridge inquestTOPIC: Terror attacks

More in this Section

Pressure group backed by Cliff Richard to launch petition for anonymity reform

Japan resumes commercial whaling after three-decade break

Anniversary of Hong Kong handover marked with protests

EU leaders toil over selecting candidates for key posts


Lifestyle

Fishing for fun - Kids will be hooked by salmon event

Keeper of the flame on Roancarrigmore Island

Danes put in their spoke

Visiting Namibia raisesan ethical issue

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 29, 2019

    • 7
    • 12
    • 35
    • 40
    • 44
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »